Heropanti 2 Box-Office: Tiger Shroff’s Film Picks Up Momentum; Sunday Collections Up by 40%



Sajid Nadiadwala’s latest outing Heropanti 2, a standalone sequel to Heropanti starring Tiger Shroff and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, saw a remarkable 40 per cent spike at the box office on Sunday, despite the unprecedented heat wave and tough competition from KGF: Chapter 2. Sunday evening collections are important for any film, especially one that is looking at an Eid holiday. They indicate a pickup in audience interest in the film and the strong possibility of higher footfalls in the coming days. Runway 34 Vs Heropanti 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Tiger Shroff Beats Ajay Devgn at the Ticket Windows On Opening Day.

According to trade pundits, if the film holds its ground till Eid, which it has, it will attract bigger numbers at the box office, and given its steady growth, it is definitely headed towards a good collection. Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment has a track record of collecting big money at the box office, especially during the Eid weekend, and ‘Heropanti 2’ being the quintessential mass action thriller is expected to clock strong double-digit collection figures and re-establish Tiger Shroff’s reputation as a bankable star. Heropanti 2: Did Tiger Shroff’s Film Pass Off Bengaluru’s Vidhan Sabha Building as CBI Headquarters? (View Pic).

Tara Sutaria and Amrita Singh play the female leads in the film. The production house took a leap of faith and took the franchise to a whole new international level with a stellar ensemble and hit music. The growing box office collections seem to justify its faith in the film.

(The above story first appeared on Gadget Clock on May 02, 2022 04:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website Gadget Clock.com).