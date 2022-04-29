Heropanti 2 Movie Review And Rating: Tiger Shroff’s tremendous action, but the story is unbearable | Heropanti 2 movie review: This breathless story rests on Tiger Shroff’s style and tremendous action

Story Contents hide 1 Story 2 acting 3 directing 4 technical side 5 music 6 see or not see Laila (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) is an international criminal who cheats billions of trillions of rupees by hacking the accounts of all the banks in India. He develops an app named Pulse to carry out this digital crime. He takes the help of Bablu (Tiger Shroff), who is the best in the hacking world in this thug. Together with Laila, Bablu executes this thug very easily. Both become special to each other. Laila's sister Inaaya (Tara Sutaria) falls in love with Bablu. But there is a twist in the story when Bablu meets a woman (Amrita Singh) who is a victim of his hacking. She unknowingly puts her pain in front of Bablu and tells how her life got ruined after all her money disappeared from the bank. This incident changes Bablu and he starts working with the Intelligence Bureau of India and vows to destroy Laila. At the same time, Laila vows to eliminate Bablu as soon as she learns the truth. acting There is no doubt that no one can compete with Tiger Shroff in the Hindi film industry in terms of action. But he is weak in giving expression. If seen, Tiger is a complete director's actor. A good director gets his best out of Tiger, like he did in War. But here the director's focus was only on the action sequence. Amrita Singh, who became Tiger's mother, was given a very important role, but except for a few scenes, her body language also seems boring. Why Tara Sutaria's character was in the film, this thing will remain in your mind even after the film is over. Nawazuddin Siddiqui has tried to give his best in the role of the main villain, but the outline of his character is also very weak.

directing

Ahmed Khan has previously done Baaghi 2 and Baaghi 3 with Tiger. All three films have been made on a big budget, where action and locations have been shot on a very large scale. But all the three films have been very weak in terms of story and direction.

As a director, Ahmed Khan seems to focus neither on making the character strong, nor on the script. Some sequences of the film are very boring, which does not seem to have any relation to logic even remotely. Tiger Shroff had earlier also done an action film like ‘War’, where the director got his best out of Tiger. But Ahmed Khan failed here. Strong actors like Nawazuddin Siddiqui were also seen missing somewhere in the story. To make it as an action film on a large scale, the director has used cars, trains, houses to magic. But I wish a little attention had been given to the writing as well.

technical side

The only strong side of the film is its action sequences. Although there is not much novelty in this too, but Tiger manages to handle the action choreography very well. Kabir Lal’s cinematography is average. He has not been able to lift the level of the story with his camera. At the same time, the dialogues written by Rajat Arora are also fine. Some of the dialogues between Tiger and Nawaz are funny. Rameshwar S Bhagat’s editing is lacking in many scenes. The editing is very weak especially in the first half of the film.

