Heropanti 2- While sharing the picture of Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani wrote this thing! Disha Patani wrote this while sharing the picture of Tiger Shroff!

News oi-Salman Khan

Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s much-awaited film Heropanti 2 finally released today, April 29. The makers of the film hosted a special screening for their friends from the fraternity in Mumbai on the night of 28 April. Tiger’s special friend Disha Patani also performed brilliantly at the screening. She flaunted her curves in a lilac dress. Fans have now asked Tiger Shroff to marry Disha.

Sonu Sood jumped in the national language debate, said ‘India has only one language’

And we totally agree! Apart from this, Disha Patani has shared a post on Instagram in which she has shared a picture of Tiger Shroff and praised Heropanti 2. Tiger Shroff has done a great job in this film.

Sharing the picture of Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani writes that .. “What a fire, super entertainer, Tiger you did amazing.”

People are liking it and they say that Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff look good together and they should get married. Directed by Ahmed Khan, Heropanti 2 stars Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria in lead roles.

The film released in theaters on 29 April. Several celebs like Riteish Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Aadar Jain, Sajid Nadiadwala, Genelia Deshmukh, Mukesh Chhabra, Ahmed Khan and others attended the screening of Heropanti 2 last night.

Disha Patani again shared Bikini Pic in her favorite pose, fans commented

The film ‘Malang’ completes 2 years of release, Disha Patani shares memories related to the film!

Disha Patani hit back at the trollers like this, people make lewd comments on bold pictures!

Pics: Disha Patani shared such a sexy picture in a pink bikini, Tiger Shroff rained fire

VIDEO of Disha Patani bathing in new year special pink bikini, most viewed on internet

Disha Patani Red Hot Bikini and Tiger Shroff are celebrating New Year’s holidays in Bare Chest, see pictures

Yodha- Disha Patni and Rashi Khanna will be seen in Sidharth Malhotra’s action film, release date announced!

Disha Patani remembers Maldives Vacay in bikini top, shared video with 45 million people

Seeing the photo of Disha Patani sunbathing in a pink bikini, Tiger Shroff said HOT

It is not Disha Patni but this is Tiger Shroff’s favorite actress, the rebel star himself revealed!

Disha Patani was about to debut with Karan Johar and Ekta Kapoor’s adult comedy- ‘No S*x Please’!

Pics: Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff did topless photoshoot by showing tattoos, here is Disha Patani’s comment

Stay updated with every news of the film industry and get movie reviews READ Also Ram Charan's Acharya look Revealed On His Birthday, Father Chiranjeevi Shares Poster On Special Day Allow Notifications You have already subscribed

english summary Heropanti 2- While sharing the picture of Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani wrote this thing! Read the post which is viral now.

Story first published: Friday, April 29, 2022, 12:35 [IST]