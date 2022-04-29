Entertainment

Heropanti 2- While sharing the picture of Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani wrote this thing! Disha Patani wrote this while sharing the picture of Tiger Shroff!

2 days ago
Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s much-awaited film Heropanti 2 finally released today, April 29. The makers of the film hosted a special screening for their friends from the fraternity in Mumbai on the night of 28 April. Tiger’s special friend Disha Patani also performed brilliantly at the screening. She flaunted her curves in a lilac dress. Fans have now asked Tiger Shroff to marry Disha.

And we totally agree! Apart from this, Disha Patani has shared a post on Instagram in which she has shared a picture of Tiger Shroff and praised Heropanti 2. Tiger Shroff has done a great job in this film.

Sharing the picture of Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani writes that .. “What a fire, super entertainer, Tiger you did amazing.”

People are liking it and they say that Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff look good together and they should get married. Directed by Ahmed Khan, Heropanti 2 stars Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria in lead roles.

The film released in theaters on 29 April. Several celebs like Riteish Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Aadar Jain, Sajid Nadiadwala, Genelia Deshmukh, Mukesh Chhabra, Ahmed Khan and others attended the screening of Heropanti 2 last night.

Heropanti 2- While sharing the picture of Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani wrote this thing! Read the post which is viral now.

Story first published: Friday, April 29, 2022, 12:35 [IST]

