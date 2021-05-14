He’s a Dogecoin Millionaire. And He’s Not Selling.

Final February, when Glauber Contessoto determined to speculate his life financial savings in Dogecoin, his mates had considerations.

“They had been all like, you’re loopy,” he stated. “It’s a joke coin. It’s a meme. It’s going to crash.”

Their skepticism was warranted. In spite of everything, Dogecoin is a joke — a digital foreign money began in 2013 by a pair of programmers who determined to spoof the cryptocurrency craze by creating their very own digital cash based mostly on a meme about Doge, a speaking Shiba Inu pet. And investing cash in obscure cryptocurrencies has, traditionally, been akin to tossing it onto a bonfire.

However Mr. Contessoto, 33, who works at a Los Angeles hip-hop media firm, is not any strange buy-and-hold investor. He’s among the many many thrill-seeking amateurs who’ve leapt headfirst into the markets in current months, utilizing stock-trading apps like Robinhood to chase outsize beneficial properties on dangerous, speculative bets.

In February, after studying a Reddit thread about Dogecoin’s potential, Mr. Contessoto determined to go all in. He maxed out his bank cards, borrowed cash utilizing Robinhood’s margin buying and selling function and spent all the things he had on the digital foreign money — investing about $250,000 in all. Then, he watched his cellphone obsessively as Dogecoin turned an web phenomenon whose worth eclipsed that of blue-chip firms like Twitter and Basic Motors.