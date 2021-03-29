He’s the Ideal College Athlete. So Why Did He Quit?

There has never been another college athlete like Hunter Woodhall.

At the University of Arkansas, he achieved all-American sprinter status for a top track team. Woodhall, 22, who grew up in a small town in Utah, achieved this as a double amputee. When he was a baby, doctors surgically removed his lower legs, just below the knees. They told his parents he would never walk.

Instead, wearing sleek prosthetic blades, he became an athlete who could manage while running neck and neck with some of the fastest runners in the world. In 2017, he earned an NCAA Division I scholarship, becoming the first double amputee to do so. In March 2020, he anchored the Arkansas 4×400-meter relay team to a victory that saw the Razorbacks claim the tag team title at the Southeastern Conference indoor championships. At the Tokyo Paralympic Games this summer, he will be the frontrunner to win gold in the 400 meters.

Not too bad a story. Even Ellen DeGeneres noticed it and put it on her TV show.

We’re heading into the end of March Madness, where the NCAA is running self-promotional ads throughout its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments through the organization’s $ 8.8 billion multi-year broadcast deal. . Such advertisements tout the character of its athletes, a useful trick to appeasing criticisms aimed at varsity sport for taking advantage of what is essentially an unpaid workforce.