‘Hey, Istanbul. You’re glowing!’: NASA shares stunning image of city from space



Nationwide Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) lately shared an orbital {photograph} of Istanbul taken from the Worldwide Space Station (ISS), and the image has left netizens mesmerised.

Taking to Instagram, the space company shared the image, which has captured the evening lights of Turkey’s most well-known city, break up by the Bosporus and the Golden Horn. “Hey, Istanbul. You’re glowing!,” NASA wrote whereas sharing the image.

In keeping with the submit, the image was captured on Might 10, 2021 from the ISS because it orbited 263 miles above the Black Sea.

The images that astronauts commonly take from the ISS usually are not only for the wow and awe issue, they serve a scientific goal too, in response to NASA.

These photos assist consultants observe the modifications that the planet goes by means of, “from human-caused modifications like city progress and reservoir building to pure dynamic occasions resembling hurricanes, floods and volcanic eruptions”.