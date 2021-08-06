Hezbollah Fires Rockets at Israel as Risk of Escalation Looms

JERUSALEM – Hezbollah, the Iranian-backed Shiite Lebanese organization, on Friday claimed responsibility for a volley of rockets over Israel’s northern border, the latest in a series of cross-border attacks that risk exacerbating regional tensions.

The salvo was significantly larger than previous rocket launches from Lebanon in recent weeks, and the first to be directly claimed by Hezbollah in many years. On Friday afternoon, Israel’s political and security leaders were holding consultations on how to respond.

Amid heightened tensions between Israel and Iran, Hezbollah and the IDF have indicated that neither want a dramatic or imminent escalation and appear to be trying to defuse the situation. But the IDF also said it would not allow attacks to continue unimpeded along the border.

“We do not wish to degenerate into all-out war, but we are very prepared for it,” said Lt. Col. Amnon Shefler, spokesman for the IDF, less than three hours after the attack.