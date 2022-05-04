HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra dodges question about ‘grotesque’ sex change surgeries for children



Sen. Javier Besser, secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), repeatedly avoided questions on Wednesday. Mike Brown, R-Ind., Describes the department’s position on “gender-proof care” for children.

“One issue that’s really causing controversy across the country will be gender-guaranteed care for young people, and it’s on the HHS website,” Brown told Bessera. Definition A fact sheet from the HHS in March stated that “gender-guaranteed care” for young people includes social recognition at any age, puberty blockers during adolescence, and hormone therapy initiated during adolescence.

According to the agency, irreversible surgery is “usually used during adolescence or on a case-by-case basis.”

“I want to work through what gender-specific care actually means and do it with a few things in mind: drugs and surgery,” Brown continued.

Senators first asked Besara if he would agree to an off-label prescription because doctors who treat transgender patients prescribe antidepressant drugs to make them off-label because the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has not approved them for such use. ? Adolescent blockers can be potentially dangerous for use that is not approved by the FDA, especially for children.

“I simply want to tell you that if the FDA sees a specific drug or treatment being misused, it will be cautious. And at this stage, what we know is that in order for any drug to be available, it must be as safe and effective as the FDA find.” Got it, “replied Bessera.

“And so, what I would simply say about this particular issue is that when people go for care, their doctor decides with them what kind of medication or treatment they should take,” Bessera added.

After noticing that such arguments did not prevail in the treatment of COVID-19, Brown proceeded to the issue of irreversible surgery, which HHS listed as a “sex-confirmed treatment for adolescents on a case-by-case basis.”

Rachel Levine says pediatricians agree on the importance of ‘sex-offending care’ for children

“I’m not going to go into detail here,” Brown said. “It’s almost weird to imagine what might happen. Can you explain what irreversible top and bottom gender reassignment surgeries are and why? [HHS] Portal, as well? “

“There are a variety of procedures that can be deployed,” Besser reiterated. And a drug or procedure must be certified to be safe and effective. “

“So I’ll try to make it easier,” Brown said “In which case would it be appropriate to perform irreversible gender reassignment surgery on children?”

“These decisions are made by that person in consultation with physicians and caregivers and no decision will be made without proper consultation,” Besser replied.

Brown firmly concluded the exchange that the federal government’s HHS website should not focus on irreversible gender reassignment surgery, but should focus on helping children with gender dysphoria with mental health solutions.

“And I think we just need to think about it carefully, because we’re navigating an area that we as a government have never done before. Kids are going through this condition. We need to pay more attention to mental health. Which is immutable. “

Basera acknowledged Brown’s point before referring to the trans suicide rate.

“I believe we should help them with the life-saving care they need,” he said. “There are many transgender young people who have actually gone the other way and taken their lives. If we can make someone’s life better in America, we should. Especially if they consult their doctor, they approve of those methods.”

The line of questioning comes a week after Rachel Levine, the top US transgender person in the U.S. government, made headlines for making claims during a recent interview. NPR That there is “no argument” about gender-assisted care between pediatricians and adolescent specialist doctors.

“There is no arguing among medical professionals – pediatricians, pediatric endocrinologists, adolescent pharmacists, adolescent psychiatrists, psychologists, etc. – about the value and importance of gender-assisted care,” Levin told NPR.