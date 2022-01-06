World

Hidley Rd closed in Wynantskill after car vs garage crash

12 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Hidley Rd closed in Wynantskill after car vs garage crash
Written by admin
Hidley Rd closed in Wynantskill after car vs garage crash

Hidley Rd closed in Wynantskill after car vs garage crash

crash car 39081935 ver1.0

WYNANTSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – North Greenbush PD confirmed that Hidley Road in Wynantskill is currently closed. The road is closed because a passing car crashed into the garage at 136 Hidley Road.

The is a developing story, watch NEWS10 Live for live updates.

If you have any photos or videos of the crash, you can email them to [email protected]

#Hidley #closed #Wynantskill #car #garage #crash

READ Also  Coronavirus Briefing: What Happened Today

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment