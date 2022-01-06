Hidley Rd closed in Wynantskill after car vs garage crash





WYNANTSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – North Greenbush PD confirmed that Hidley Road in Wynantskill is currently closed. The road is closed because a passing car crashed into the garage at 136 Hidley Road.

The is a developing story, watch NEWS10 Live for live updates.

If you have any photos or videos of the crash, you can email them to [email protected]

