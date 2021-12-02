High Court granted bail to those who threatened to kill PM Modi and CM Yogi, told this reason

The petitioner, who had applied for bail, had reportedly said on the call that he wanted to kill them and go to jail because of the public statements of the PM and the CM.

The Allahabad High Court has granted bail to a man named Salman alias Armaan Choudhary, who had allegedly threatened to kill Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi by calling the emergency service number of Uttar Pradesh Police.

The petitioner, who had applied for bail, had reportedly said on the call that he wanted to kill them and go to jail because of the public statements of the PM and the CM. Based on this phone call, investigation was conducted and the mobile number allegedly used was recovered from the accused. Thereafter, the entire case was booked under sections 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 507 (criminal intimidation through an anonymous channel), 505(1)(b) (statements giving public mischief) of the IPC and section 66 of the IT Act. Case was registered.

Observing that an offense under sections 506 and 507 of the IPC can be made out against the applicant, a bench of Justice Pankaj Bhatia granted his bail keeping in view the fact that he is in jail since August 31, 2021. And there is nothing to prove that after bail he will adversely affect the case.

During the hearing of the matter, the counsel appearing for the petitioner argued that as per the charges recorded in the FIR, it has been made an offense under sections 506 and 507. However, it is trialable by a magistrate and is a bailable offence, so the bail application of the petitioner should be allowed.

The counsel also argued that the allegations made in the FIR do not constitute any offense under Section 505 of the IPC and Section 66 of the IT Act. However, the AGA opposed it saying that the nature of the offense committed by the petitioner is threat to the fabric of the society and he has threatened the elected representative of the country, hence he should be given strict punishment.

After hearing the arguments of both the sides, the Allahabad Court allowed the bail application, keeping in view the fact that prima facie an offense under sections 506 and 507 of the IPC can be made out against the petitioner in the FIR. However, both the cases are bailable. The petitioner is in jail since 31st August, 2021 and there is nothing on record to suggest that if his bail is granted, it will adversely affect the case. Therefore, the petitioner is entitled to bail.