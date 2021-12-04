High court released for not sending the draft of the case to the board within the stipulated limit, 6 people who participated in the CAA-NRC demonstration released

The Court was informed that there had been a violent protest against the NRC and the CAA laws on December 16, 2019, following which FIRs were registered against several people including these petitioners.

The Allahabad High Court quashed the detention order by the Mau district administration of Uttar Pradesh against six people who were allegedly involved in a violent protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens on December 16, 2019. Is.

A bench of Justices Sunita Agrawal and Sadhna Rani (Thakur) observed that “As per the order of Section 10 of the National Security Act, the Government has to send all relevant material within three weeks, but in this case it has to be sent to the Advisory Board on September 28.” was sent when the time period of three weeks had already elapsed.

In view of this delay, the Court held the custody to be ‘illegal’. The court, in its order, said that non-compliance of the mandatory provision of section 10 of the NSA makes the detention orders invalid.

The Habeas Corpus petitions sought quashing of the custody order issued by the District Magistrate of Mau against the six petitioners. Along with this, the petitioners had also sought quashing of the order of the state government, in which the period of their detention was extended by three more months.

It was further alleged that by filing a bail petition in the Allahabad High Court, the accused were trying to get bail in the criminal cases registered against them under the Gangsters Act and hence it was considered necessary to take them into custody.

At the same time, the High Court also rejected the contention of the Government of Uttar Pradesh that the report was submitted by the Advisory Board within the stipulated period of seven weeks from the date of detention of the petitioners and hence section 11(1) of the Act in the present case. Compliance was made.