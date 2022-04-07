High Court stays the summons issued to Salman Khan till May 5 in the journalist assault case! Bombay High Court stays the summons issued to Salman Khan till May 5 in the journalist assault case.

has also been directed to file an affidavit

Further, Justice Revati Mohite Dere also directed the complainant to file an affidavit in response to Salman’s plea for quashing of the proceedings challenging the trial court’s order.

What is the matter?

In April 2019, a journalist had alleged a scuffle by Salman Khan’s bodyguards. The journalist, along with a cameraman, was trying to capture Salman on camera while cycling and he says that he had taken permission from Salman Khan’s bodyguard to do so.

The actor objected

But this was objected to by the actor after which the journalist was allegedly assaulted and his phone was also snatched. The journalist then filed a complaint in the court.

The matter is under constant discussion

Now this matter is in constant discussion and what will happen in it, only time will tell. At present, their troubles are not taking the name of lessening.

workfront

On the workfront, Salman Khan is currently busy with Tiger 3 and actress Katrina Kaif is going to be seen in the lead role with him in this film. Emraan Hashmi will be in the negative role of this film.