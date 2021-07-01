High Court upheld Rauf’s life sentence in Gulshan murder case, 16 bullets were fired outside the temple

New Delhi. The Bombay High Court has given its verdict in the Gulshan murder case. The court has upheld the conviction of Abdul Rauf alias Dawood Merchant, convicted in the Gulshan Kumar murder case. He has been sentenced to life imprisonment by the sessions court. Not only this, the High Court also said in clear words that Abdul Rauf does not deserve any leniency. He had earlier fled to Bangladesh on the pretext of parole.

Rashid Mergent gets life imprisonment

If reports are to be believed, Rauf’s brother Rashid Mergent has also been sentenced to life imprisonment. It was earlier acquitted by the sessions court. Let us tell you that on August 12, 1997, Gulshan Kumar, the owner of T-Series company, was murdered in Juhu area of ​​Mumbai. At that time Gulshan Kumar was standing outside the temple and was shot 16 times. Some people were arrested in the Gulshan Kumar murder case. Those are still being prosecuted.

Gulshan Kumar’s convict tried to escape

Abdul Rauf was also found guilty in the Gulshan Kumar murder. In April 2002, he was sentenced to life imprisonment by the court. After which he came out with parole in the year 2009. Taking advantage of which he fled to Bangladesh. After which he was brought back to India from Bangladesh.

Maharashtra government filed a petition against producer Ramesh Taurani

Four petitions related to Gulshan Kumar were given in the Bombay High Court. Of which three were against the conviction of Abdul Rauf, Rakesh Chanchala Pinnam and Rakesh Khaokar. The fourth petition was filed by the Maharashtra government. Which was against the acquittal of producer Ramesh Taurani. Let us tell you that Ramesh Taurani was accused of abetment to murder.

