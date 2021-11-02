High-intensity air exercise of Army’s Shatrujit Brigade in Ladakh, BJP MP took a jibe, said – finally Rajnath Singh accepted, someone has come!

Indian Army’s Shatrujit Brigade is conducting high-intensity air exercises in Ladakh amid the ongoing border dispute between India and China. The best paratroopers are included in this brigade. Let us tell you that the time for such practice is considered very important.

Amidst the dispute over the India-China border in Ladakh, it has been learned that the Shatrujit Brigade of the Indian Army in eastern Ladakh is conducting an air exercise along the northern borders to review its rapid response capabilities. Information has been received from sources regarding the exercise that as part of the exercise on Monday, air troops of Shatrujit Brigade were transported in an area of ​​more than 14,000 feet.

In addition, special vehicles and equipment, as well as specially trained soldiers for special situations, were rapidly transported from five different bases by C-130 and AN-32 aircraft. It is believed that this exercise was done to deal with the situation of emergency.

Let us tell you that the best paratroopers of the army are part of the Shatrujit Brigade. Experts on relations between India and China say that the timing of such an exercise is very important. This is happening at a time when the 13th round of military talks between the two countries was held three weeks ago.

Finally Rajnath has asserted: “Koi aaya hai….!! — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) November 2, 2021

On the other hand, Bharatiya Janata Party’s Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy took a jibe at the central government and said that finally Defense Minister Rajnath Singh has accepted that there has been infiltration in our border. In fact, the government has been continuously refusing to infiltrate the Chinese. In such a situation, Subramanian Swamy has been targeting the government.

In his tweet on Tuesday morning, Swamy said, “Finally Rajnath Singh admitted that someone has come….” Let us tell you that even before this, Swamy has taunted the government over the ongoing border dispute with China. He had said that after all, when there was no infiltration, then why are we talking to China at the military level?

In one of his tweets on October 11, Swamy had asked, “Why talk when no one has come? Even after 18 face-to-face meetings, and five visits of PM Modi to China, nothing has been achieved. Are we in a plea to talk to China? He said that those who are tyrannical, they treat the strong with humility, but their behavior with the weak is rude.