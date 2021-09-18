High natural gas prices strain Europeans, weigh on recovery

“The reality is that we need to rapidly switch to renewable energy,” said Greg Jackson, chief executive of Octopus Energy, a British utility.

On the other hand, fluctuating prices could also be a harbinger of volatility if energy companies begin to abandon fossil fuel production before renewable sources are ready to slack off, analysts say. In addition, the closure of coal-fired production plants in the UK and other countries has reduced the resilience of the system, Mr Alvaro said.

business and economy Updates Sep 17, 2021, 4:06 PM ET

Gas prices have increased in the United States as well, but they are only around a quarter of what people are paying in Europe. The United States has a large price advantage over Europe due to its large domestic supply of relatively cheap gas from shale drilling and other activities, while Europe must import most of its gas.

Of immediate concern for Europe’s markets is that suppliers have not followed their usual practice and used the summer months to fill storage chambers with cheap gas that would be used during the winter, when the cold In countries like the UK, gas consumption more than doubles during the season. and Germany.

Instead, suppliers responded to the cold weather late last winter by eliminating gas storage facilities. Thereafter, they have been reluctant to top them up with higher priced gas. As a result, European storage facilities end up at normal levels in winter rather than at the peak of fall.

“The market gets very nervous when we move into the winter season,” said analyst Laura Page at the research firm Kepler. “We have very low storage levels for the time of year.”

Europe imports about 60 percent of its gas, with supplies coming by pipeline from Russia and, to a lesser extent, Algeria and Libya.