High natural gas prices strain Europeans, weigh on recovery

LONDON – As the world struggles to recover from the pandemic, rising natural gas prices threaten to put pressure on economies in Europe and elsewhere. Wholesale prices for the fuel are at their highest level in years – nearly five times where they were at the moment in 2019, before people started falling ill with the virus.
Higher costs feed into electricity prices and have begun to show in utility bills, weighing down on consumers whose personal finances are already hit by the pandemic. Price jumps are unusual because demand is usually relatively low during the hot summer months, raising the alarm about the possibility of further increases in winter demand.
Spanish households are paying about 40 percent more than they paid for electricity a year ago as wholesale prices more than doubled, prompting angry protests against utility companies.
“The rise in electricity prices has caused a lot of outrage, and it’s definitely going on in the streets,” said Maria Campuzano, spokeswoman for the Alliance Against Energy Poverty, a Spanish federation struggling to pay energy bills. helps people.
The pain is being felt across Europe, where the gas is used for domestic heating and cooking as well as for electricity generation. Citing record natural gas prices, Britain’s energy regulatory agency, Offgame, recently gave utilities a green light to raise the threshold for energy bills by about 12 percent for millions of households paying standard rates. 1,277 pounds or $1,763 per year.
Several trends are responsible for rising prices, including a resurgence of global demand following pandemic lockdowns led by China and a European cold snap in the latter half of this winter, which has reduced storage levels. Marco Alvero, chief executive of SNAM, a large gas company in Milan, said higher-than-expected demand and poor supply is “a perfect storm”.
Worryingly, if a cold winter hits Europe, prices could climb further, possibly forcing some factories to close temporarily.
“If it’s cold, we’re in trouble,” Alvaro said.
The boom has prompted some to accelerate the shift from fossil fuels to clean household energy sources, such as wind and solar, to free consumers from the mercy of global commodity markets.
“The reality is that we need to rapidly switch to renewable energy,” said Greg Jackson, chief executive of Octopus Energy, a British utility.
On the other hand, fluctuating prices could also be a harbinger of volatility if energy companies begin to abandon fossil fuel production before renewable sources are ready to slack off, analysts say. In addition, the closure of coal-fired production plants in the UK and other countries has reduced the resilience of the system, Mr Alvaro said.
Gas prices have increased in the United States as well, but they are only around a quarter of what people are paying in Europe. The United States has a large price advantage over Europe due to its large domestic supply of relatively cheap gas from shale drilling and other activities, while Europe must import most of its gas.
Of immediate concern for Europe’s markets is that suppliers have not followed their usual practice and used the summer months to fill storage chambers with cheap gas that would be used during the winter, when the cold In countries like the UK, gas consumption more than doubles during the season. and Germany.
Instead, suppliers responded to the cold weather late last winter by eliminating gas storage facilities. Thereafter, they have been reluctant to top them up with higher priced gas. As a result, European storage facilities end up at normal levels in winter rather than at the peak of fall.
“The market gets very nervous when we move into the winter season,” said analyst Laura Page at the research firm Kepler. “We have very low storage levels for the time of year.”
Europe imports about 60 percent of its gas, with supplies coming by pipeline from Russia and, to a lesser extent, Algeria and Libya.
Liquefied natural gas, which comes by ship from the United States, Qatar and elsewhere, usually helps to balance the market. This year, however, LNG carriers have made up for higher prices in China, South Korea and Brazil, where drought has caused a drop in electricity generated by dams.
As a result, Italy, Spain and Northwest Europe have seen a sharp decline in liquefied natural gas flows, according to data from Wood Mackenzie, a market research firm.
Adding to the tight situation in Europe, the vast Groningen gas field in the Netherlands, which has long served as a safety valve for both its country and West Germany, is slowly closing due to the earthquake. European gas prices have risen from about $4 per million British thermal units to about $18 during the past year.
Russia, the largest gas supplier to Europe and Algeria, has increased its exports significantly but not enough to ease market concerns. Some analysts question whether Russian gas company Gazprom is pursuing a high-value strategy or is trying to allow the West to complete its Nord Stream 2 pipeline project, which will deliver gas from Russia to Germany.
“On the face of it, there seems to be some kind of game being played here,” said Graham Friedman, an analyst at Wood Mackenzie. On the other hand, Mr Friedman said, it may be that Gazprom has no more gas to export.
A Gazprom spokesperson said: “Our mission is to meet contractual obligations to our customers, not to ‘reduce concerns’ of an intangible market.” He said that Gazprom has increased the supply this year to a record level.
Construction of a 746-mile pipeline running under the Baltic Sea was halted last year shortly before completion off Germany’s shores by threats from United States sanctions. But in a deal with Germany in July, the Biden administration agreed to drop its threat to block the pipeline. On Monday, the management company for the project said it aims to get the pipeline operational this year.
Stanley Reid reported from London and Rafael Minder reported from Madrid.
