High octane and stick shift: standout cars as an era begins to end

For speed monsters—or monsters married to hellish fossil-fuel power—the Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing pretty much checks off the list. A supercharged, 668-horsepower V-8. Top speed above 200 mph. The full-day track adventures demonstrated on my endorphin-rushing test laps at Virginia International Raceway will leave any EV feeling exhausted and gasping.

Another feature pushed the Blackwing into too-good-to-be-true territory: a manual transmission. That optional six-speed keeps these supersedans (there’s also a smaller Blackwing, the CT4-V) in rare company. Less than 1 percent of American cars are sold with the stick.

The Blackwings are also among models that have a gasoline engine and manual transmission, a pairing that increasingly appears to be the last dance of technology. There is no driver-selectable gear in the Showroom EV. And Cadillac says the Blackwing model will be the last of its ultra-high-performance cars to employ internal combustion.