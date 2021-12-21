High paying jobs in this sector: These top 10 jobs will get the highest salary in 2022! See the full list – Top 10 Highest Paid Jobs in 2022

Highlights These jobs in the technology sector have the highest salaries available.

In these jobs you will get a package of Rs 10 lakh to Rs 45 lakh per annum.

This is where freshers can make a great career.

When young people choose undergraduate and postgraduate courses after many years of elementary education. So they choose their course with the idea of ​​getting a good job after completing their education. However, not all young people’s dreams come true. One of the major reasons is not choosing the right course. So, through this article, we are going to tell you about the 10 jobs that are going to be the highest paid in 2022. You can choose the salary package and course available in it according to your preference.



1. System Analyzer

A system analyst is also called a business technology analyst. These are IT specialists who specialize in analyzing, designing and implementing information systems. They are all responsible for correcting problems and testing programs and databases. They also conduct security audits in the organization. The salary of a system analyst in India will be around Rs. 16 lakhs per year. The system analyst needs to know the various operating systems, hardware configurations, programming languages ​​and software and hardware platforms.

2. Blockchain Engineer

A blockchain engineer is a professional who specializes in developing and implementing architecture and solutions using blockchain technology. They prefer to implement and build digital blockchains, primarily for technology consulting firms or data service companies. They also analyze the code and train any junior staff. The blockchain engineer should have a good understanding of how blockchain works. They need to understand concepts like consensus and hash functions. The average annual salary of a blockchain engineer in India is Rs. 15 lakhs.

3. Product Manager

A product manager is a professional who recognizes and develops the needs of customers in a product. The product manager is responsible for creating a professional idea for the product, both physically and digitally. They look after all the arrangements until the production starts and make changes as required. He coordinates the work of software engineers, data scientists and product scientists. They are solely responsible for the commercial success of the product. A product manager earns up to Rs 25 lakh per annum.

IFS Salary: IAS, their salary is not less than IPS, these are the facilities, learn how to become IFS

4. Full-stack developer

A full-stack developer can create both client and server software. They work on both front-end and back-end development and cover all stages from product concept to development. They need to know how to program browsers, servers and databases like javascript, jquery, angular etc. The average annual salary of a full stack developer in India is around Rs. 11 lakhs.

5. DevOps Engineer

A DevOps engineer does everything from coding and classification to maintenance and updating. It develops plans to balance the lifelong requirements of software development. These reduce complexity and meet the need for rapid conversion of the application. They introduce new characters into the application. And the operations team wants to protect the stability of the application once it is released. A DevOps engineer gets a salary of Rs 11 lakh per year.

6. Data Scientist

Data scientists are analytical experts who use their skills to find third parties and manage data. They use industry knowledge to solve business challenges. It combines computer science, statistics, math, and analyzes and processes model data to interpret the results. A data scientist gets a salary of Rs 15 lakh a year.

IRS Officers: These facilities are available at high salaries, learn everything about IRS

7. Cloud Architect

Cloud Architect is responsible for analyzing the company’s cloud computing policy. This includes cloud adoption planning and design, cloud management and monitoring. The curve of the Cloud Architect is considered extremely difficult. Although they get a big salary. Cloud Architects earn up to Rs 26 lakh per annum in India.

8. IoT Solution Architect

IoT Solution Architects are professionals who develop applications for practical use of the Internet. IoT Solution Architect works with engineers and vendors to pave the way for development. They should be aware of the context of IoT solutions and work closely with many departments to drive IoT development. They get a salary of up to Rs 10 lakh a year.

CISF Job 2022: CISF has removed hundreds of vacancies for the post of Head Constable.

9. AI Architect

Artificial Intelligence (AI) develops architect design options. They set technical standards, such as coding. The AI ​​architect should have knowledge and knowledge of the basic infrastructure. Also, in order to create an architect, one must also be aware of current technology, which will work and adapt in the future. The annual salary of an AI architect in India can be up to Rs 63 lakh.

10. Software Architect

A software architect is a specialist who makes high-level design choices and strives to implement technical standards, such as coding. These facilitate the development process by making design choices and setting technical parameters such as coding. A software architect gets a good salary up to Rs 45 lakh per annum.