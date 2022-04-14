High profile Democrats on this year’s ballot break with Biden on lifting immigration restrictions



With just over a month to go before President Biden’s administration lifts a Trump-era pandemic known as Title 42, which severely curtailed the ability of immigrants to cross the U.S.-Mexico border to seek asylum, some high-profile Democrats are running in the 2022 election. . Is expressing serious concern.

“Right now we have a crisis on our southern border,” Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly said Wednesday after meeting with U.S. customs and border protection officials at the Douglas Port of Entry on the U.S.-Mexico border.

“Headline 42 was set up because of a public health emergency. It shouldn’t last forever, but the administration has no plans at the moment. I warned them earlier this month,” Kelly told reporters.

The Biden immigration movement could make the intermediate climate more difficult for Democrats

And he said the administration’s response was still “unacceptable.”

Title 42 was an order issued by the Donald Trump administration in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. It was used by both the Trump and Biden administrations to expel most immigrants from across the border.

While it is a public health order, not an immigration policy, it has become a central border policy because the United States is facing a continuing population crisis at the border. And the Biden administration’s move comes after more than a year of pressure from fellow Democrats in frustration with the inability to end a policy they see as illegal and cruel for Assad to escape persecution.

In February, about 55% of immigrants were repatriated due to orders rather than leaving the United States, and last September, in a development that captured the national title, the Department of Homeland Security cited Title 42 as it deported about 7,000 Haitians stranded on the international bridge in Del Rio, Texas. Was.

The Centre’s Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) May 23 order lifting of the ban could become another political responsibility for the president and his party, which has already had a historic headwind and a hostile political climate, partly due to skyrocketing inflation and skyrocketing gas prices. Democrats are trying to maintain their razor-thin majority in the House of Representatives and Senate in mid-November elections, as well as in government and state legislature contests across the country.

Senate Democrats and Republicans have formed parties to stop the repeal of Title 42

Kelly is one of the first-term Democratic senators in the main battlefield states to be widely targeted by Republicans who have opposed the withdrawal of the Biden administration’s Title 42.

The other is Sen. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire.

After a weekend tour of the US-Mexico border in Texas and Arizona, Hassan said, “My trip to the southern border has strengthened my concerns about ending the administrative title before 42.” “Border agents made it very clear to me that the end of Title 42 would result in a steep increase in crossing efforts that they would not be able to effectively manage because they did not have adequate resources.”

Hassan and Kelly Biden joined three other moderate Democrats and six Republicans to sponsor a bill to stop the administration’s move. The House has a similar measure backed by some Democrats who are facing tough re-election this year.

Texas DC has begun sending buses to the border to transport illegal immigrants

Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Mandela Burns is also on the list of Democrats who oppose the repeal of Title 42.

“I want to see Biden come up with a comprehensive plan that will deal with the influx of asylum seekers before we raise the heading of 42,” said Burns, who won the Senate primary for his state’s Democratic primary, GOP Sen. Ron Johnson, whom Democrats see as weak.

Burns told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Tuesday that he opposes lifting the sanctions “simply because there is no detailed plan to keep asylum seekers and people safe in the country.”

And it’s not just the Senate race.

Texas Democratic Governorate nominee Beto O’Rourke argued this week, “It doesn’t make sense to end it unless you have a real plan and the ability to manage and deal with them.”

“I have yet to hear a plan from the Biden administration to address the dynamics we will have at the border once Title 42 is over,” the former congressman of El Paso, Texas’ 2018 Democratic Senate nominee and 2020 White House contender, said Tuesday. An interview with the Texas Tribune.

And President Biden’s approval ratings on how he manages immigration and border security are under water in most national elections. The president’s overall position with the Americans is a key barometer of what his party will look like in mid-November.

A number of opinion polls conducted since the administration’s announcement in Title 42 indicate a majority’s opposition to lifting immigration restrictions.

But crossing the border at historic heights over the past year, the GOP sees the Biden administration’s Title 42 declaration as fresh ammunition in the campaign trail.

Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, the 2012 GOP presidential nominee, called the Biden administration’s Title 42 announcement “the worst domestic news of the day” in a tweet following the news.

But at the same time, he argued that it was “the greatest GOP political news,” suggesting that “Arizona, Nevada and more Dame senators will lose their elections.”