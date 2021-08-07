High Return Stocks: List of Top 5 Beneficiaries in the Stock Market This Week
1- Tech Mahindra benefited the most
The biggest leap was seen in Tech Mahindra, in which if you had invested Rs 1 lakh, it would have been Rs 1,09,370 lakh in a week. That’s a profit of Rs 9,370 in just one week. If these shares continue to rise, you will double your Rs 1 lakh before the completion of 3 months. Tech Mahindra closed at Rs 1,264.60 on August 6 and Tech Mahindra closed at Rs 1,383.15 on Friday. That is a return of 9.37 per cent.
2- HCL Tech gave strong returns
HCL Tech is the second company to offer strong returns in the stock market this week, returning 6.62 per cent. Shares of the company closed at Rs 1049.95 on August 6 and closed at Rs 1119.45 on Friday. That is, you can earn Rs 6,620 by investing Rs 1 lakh in this company in a week. That is, double the money in less than 4 months. Such returns can only be obtained in the stock market.
These companies offered hefty returns
Shares of Power Grid Corporation closed at Rs 175 on August 6, returning 5.57 per cent to Rs 184.75 in just one week.
4- Bharti Airtel has returned 4.80 per cent this time. Shares of the company closed at Rs 607.90 on August 6 and touched Rs 637.05 on Friday.
5- The stock of TCS closed at Rs 3309.80 on August 6 and closed at Rs 3463.40 on Friday. The stock returned 4.64 percent in one week.
