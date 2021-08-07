Business

High Return Stocks: List of Top 5 Beneficiaries in the Stock Market This Week

Top 5 Stock Market Gainers: This time the stock market has reached an all time high. On Friday, the Sensex rose nearly 593 points to 55,437 points. The Sensex had touched an all-time high of 55,487.79 points during the day. Similarly, the Nifty closed 164 points higher at 16,529 points on Friday. The Nifty touched an all-time high of 16,543.60 points during the day. This week, only Tech Mahindra (Tech Mahindra Share Return) saw strong growth in the stock market. Tell us about the top-5 stocks (the 5 stocks with the highest returns), which showed the most volatility.

1- Tech Mahindra benefited the most

1-

The biggest leap was seen in Tech Mahindra, in which if you had invested Rs 1 lakh, it would have been Rs 1,09,370 lakh in a week. That’s a profit of Rs 9,370 in just one week. If these shares continue to rise, you will double your Rs 1 lakh before the completion of 3 months. Tech Mahindra closed at Rs 1,264.60 on August 6 and Tech Mahindra closed at Rs 1,383.15 on Friday. That is a return of 9.37 per cent.

2- HCL Tech gave strong returns

2-

HCL Tech is the second company to offer strong returns in the stock market this week, returning 6.62 per cent. Shares of the company closed at Rs 1049.95 on August 6 and closed at Rs 1119.45 on Friday. That is, you can earn Rs 6,620 by investing Rs 1 lakh in this company in a week. That is, double the money in less than 4 months. Such returns can only be obtained in the stock market.

These companies offered hefty returns

Shares of Power Grid Corporation closed at Rs 175 on August 6, returning 5.57 per cent to Rs 184.75 in just one week.

4- Bharti Airtel has returned 4.80 per cent this time. Shares of the company closed at Rs 607.90 on August 6 and touched Rs 637.05 on Friday.

5- The stock of TCS closed at Rs 3309.80 on August 6 and closed at Rs 3463.40 on Friday. The stock returned 4.64 percent in one week.

