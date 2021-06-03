High School Football Coaches Suspended After Teen Is Forced to Eat Pork, Lawyer Says

A highschool soccer coach in Canton, Ohio, and 7 assistant coaches have been suspended after punishing a 17-year-old for lacking a voluntary observe by forcing him to eat pork towards his spiritual beliefs, in accordance to a lawyer representing the boy’s household.

The Canton Metropolis School District took motion towards the coaches at McKinley Senior High School after conducting an preliminary investigation, in accordance to a press release on Wednesday by Jeff Talbert, the district’s superintendent. It additionally filed a report in regards to the matter with the Canton Police Division, which is investigating it as a possible hazing episode.

On the final day of lessons, Might 24, 4 days after he had missed an elective observe session, the 17-year-old, a rising senior, was pressured to eat a complete pepperoni pizza, regardless that the pinnacle coach, Marcus Wattley, and the opposite coaches knew that he didn’t eat pork as a result of he was a Hebrew Israelite, in accordance to his household’s lawyer, Ed Gilbert. He mentioned that the boy’s household meant to sue the college district.

School district officers weren’t accessible for touch upon Wednesday, however in a press release launched within the afternoon, Mr. Talbert mentioned, “The investigation discovered that the recognized coaches engaged in actions that constituted inappropriate, demeaning, and divisive conduct in a misguided try to instill self-discipline within the student-athletes.”