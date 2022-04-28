High school in Kabul shaken by three blasts, at least 25 students killed

There have been three consecutive blasts in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, one after the other on Tuesday. According to the news agency Reuters, 25 people have died in these blasts. According to the information given by Afghanistan security officials, these blasts took place in West Kabul. The first blast took place near Mumtaz Educational Center while the second blast took place near Abdul Rahim Shaheed High School. The third blast also happened near the school. The blast happened when the children were leaving the school during the holiday.

Suicide Bomber used: Ehsanullah Amiri, a journalist for the American magazine ‘The Wall Street Journal’, which tracks Afghanistan’s affairs, has told that the attack on the school in Dashtey Barchi, a Shia-dominated area of ​​Kabul, was carried out by a suicide bomber.

He wrote that the blast happened near the gate of Abdul Rahim Shaheed High School when the children were leaving the school gate. A teacher who survived the blast told them that they feared a large number of deaths at the school.

It is worth noting that Abdul Rahim Shaheed High School, located in western Kabul, is one of the most popular schools in the country. Most of the children in this school come from the Hazara community, a minority in Afghanistan. The Hazara community has been continuously targeted by terrorists since the Taliban took power last year.

Suspicion on Islamic State: After the departure of US forces in Afghanistan, the Sunni terrorist organization Islamic State has become very active and is continuously attacking the minority community in Afghanistan. On behalf of the Taliban, it has been said about this attack that all of us are investigating it. We have kept the country safe since assuming power in August but international officials and agencies have expressed fears of increasing terrorism in the country. He further said that the Islamic State has carried out many terrorist attacks in the country in the past.