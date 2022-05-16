High school students hit hardest by COVID closures, new data shows

The 2021 NAPLAN assessments – held in Might, earlier than the prolonged Delta lockdown – confirmed literacy and numeracy expertise had not suffered a lot regardless of seven weeks of distant studying early in 2020. Nonetheless, the new data confirmed that lacking greater than a time period of face-to-face studying final yr damage older students greater than youthful ones.

In numeracy, years 4 and 6 continued to progress as they might have with out the lockdown. 12 months 3 did even higher than anticipated, which “signifies that these students skilled minimal studying loss within the second half of 2021 attributable to COVID-19,” the report mentioned. 12 months 5 did barely worse.

Years 7, 8 and 9 had been on observe in numeracy earlier than lockdown, however have been behind of their progress when lessons resumed in October. In studying, yr 6 was on observe in time period 2 final yr however fell behind by time period 4. 12 months 8 was already behind its anticipated trajectory in time period 2 and fell additional behind in time period 4.

The NSW Division of Schooling data mirrored the efficiency of students throughout the state and didn’t embrace element on whether or not students specifically areas or these going through larger drawback suffered extra.