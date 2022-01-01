Highest 7,738 bookings for KIA Carens in first day: Know – What gives Hyundai Alcazar a tough competition? Kia Carens got 7,738 bookings in the first 24 hours, Know can it give tough competition to Hyundai Alcazar

Highest 7,738 bookings for KIA Carens in first day: Know – (*24*) gives Hyundai Alcazar a tough competition? Kia Carens got 7,738 bookings in the first 24 hours, Know can it give tough competition to Hyundai Alcazar

Auto firm Kia India on Monday mentioned that it has obtained 7,738 bookings for its upcoming mannequin Carriage on the first day. The corporate had began the pre-bookings of the new mannequin on January 14 and it can be booked with an preliminary quantity of Rs 25,000.

Tae-Jin Park, Managing Director and CEO, Kia India mentioned in a assertion that that is the highest opening day bookings for any of our merchandise in India.

Kia mentioned that the Carrence might be provided in 5 completely different fashions. This consists of Premium, Status, Status Plus, Luxurious and Luxurious Plus. These fashions might be provided with a selection of various powertrain engines with six and 7 seats.

In accordance to the firm, all fashions of Kia Carens will include a security bundle. Clients could have the choice to purchase fashions with 1,500 cc petrol, 1,400 cc petrol and 1,500 cc diesel engines.