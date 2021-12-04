Highest Grossing Bollywood Movies of December- Aamir Khan tops the list , Salman Khan follows | December Box Office – Aamir Khan is on top with 300 crore films, Salman Khan- Ranveer Singh in top 5

Dangal

This film of Aamir Khan, released on the occasion of Christmas in 2016, is Bollywood’s highest-grossing film. Dangal collected 387.39 crores at the box office.

PK

At the same time, on Christmas of 2014, Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani had brought PK. The film was a blockbuster with an earning of 339.50 crores. This record was later broken by Aamir himself with Dangal.

tiger is alive

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer film Tiger Zinda Hai had a collection of 339.16 crores at the box office. This is the biggest film of Salman and Katrina’s career.

Dhoom 3

Aamir Khan was seen in the role of the main villain in the third film of the Dhoom franchise. Aamir Khan played a double role in the film. Dhoom 3 had a collection of 280.25 crores at the box office.

simba

Ranveer Singh starrer, directed by Rohit Shetty, did a great business of 240.22 crores. This film, which came in December 2018, was a super hit.

good news

Akshay Kumar-Kareena Kapoor starrer film Good Newwz is at number six in the list of top films released in December. The film, which came in 2019, had a collection of 201.16 crores.

Bajirao Mastani

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film did a business of 184 crores. Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra starrer this film was a super hit.

