Highest Grossing Hollywood films in India, Will Spider-man No Way Home make it to top 5 | Know the highest grossing Hollywood movies in India, tremendous record – ‘Spider-Man’ will be able to make a place in the top 5!

avengers endgame

Avengers Endgame is the highest grossing Hollywood film in India. The film had collected 365 crores in India. It is the second highest grossing film worldwide.

avengers infinity war

This superhero film released in 2018 has collected 223 crores in India. It is the second highest grossing Hollywood film in India. The popularity of the Avengers franchise has been tremendous in India.

The Jungle Book

Children’s favorite The Jungle Book earned a whopping Rs 183 crore in India. The film was released in 3D. Aur Kya Bachao, Kya Jawan.. Everyone loved the film very much.

the lion king

The film, which came in 2019, got a tremendous response in India. Especially also because the dubbing was done by Shahrukh Khan and his son Aryan. The film did a business of 150 crores in India.

Furious 7

In the year 2015, the famous film Furious 7 earned 173 crores in India. This superhit franchise is popular all over the world.

jurassic world

Irrfan Khan starrer 3D film with this dinosaur was well-liked in India. The film had earned 113 crores.. It was a superhit.

Avengers: Age of Ultron

In the year 2015, the film Avengers – Age of Ultron earned 111 crores in India. All the characters of the Avengers series are popular all over the world.

