Entertainment

Highest Grossing Hollywood films in India, Will Spider-man No Way Home make it to top 5 | Know the highest grossing Hollywood movies in India, tremendous record – ‘Spider-Man’ will be able to make a place in the top 5!

12 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Highest Grossing Hollywood films in India, Will Spider-man No Way Home make it to top 5 | Know the highest grossing Hollywood movies in India, tremendous record – ‘Spider-Man’ will be able to make a place in the top 5!
Written by admin
Highest Grossing Hollywood films in India, Will Spider-man No Way Home make it to top 5 | Know the highest grossing Hollywood movies in India, tremendous record – ‘Spider-Man’ will be able to make a place in the top 5!

Highest Grossing Hollywood films in India, Will Spider-man No Way Home make it to top 5 | Know the highest grossing Hollywood movies in India, tremendous record – ‘Spider-Man’ will be able to make a place in the top 5!

avengers endgame

avengers endgame

Avengers Endgame is the highest grossing Hollywood film in India. The film had collected 365 crores in India. It is the second highest grossing film worldwide.

avengers infinity war

avengers infinity war

This superhero film released in 2018 has collected 223 crores in India. It is the second highest grossing Hollywood film in India. The popularity of the Avengers franchise has been tremendous in India.

The Jungle Book

The Jungle Book

Children’s favorite The Jungle Book earned a whopping Rs 183 crore in India. The film was released in 3D. Aur Kya Bachao, Kya Jawan.. Everyone loved the film very much.

the lion king

the lion king

The film, which came in 2019, got a tremendous response in India. Especially also because the dubbing was done by Shahrukh Khan and his son Aryan. The film did a business of 150 crores in India.

Furious 7

Furious 7

In the year 2015, the famous film Furious 7 earned 173 crores in India. This superhit franchise is popular all over the world.

jurassic world

jurassic world

Irrfan Khan starrer 3D film with this dinosaur was well-liked in India. The film had earned 113 crores.. It was a superhit.

Avengers: Age of Ultron

Avengers: Age of Ultron

In the year 2015, the film Avengers – Age of Ultron earned 111 crores in India. All the characters of the Avengers series are popular all over the world.

READ Also  Soha Ali shared Inaya and Jeh photos: Soha Ali Khan shared a cute picture of Inaya and Jeh first Rakhi
-->
spiderman 3

spiderman 3

Spiderman series also has a huge fan following in India. The film, which came in the year 2007, earned 102 crores in India.

spider man - far from home

spider man – far from home

In 2019, iSpider-Man – Far From Home collected 85 crores in India. The film grossed $1.1 billion worldwide.

captain marvel

captain marvel

The special thing was that this film was linked to Avengers Endgame. The story of Captain Marvel from the birth of her to becoming a superwoman was shown in the film. The film did a business of 84 crores in India.

#Highest #Grossing #Hollywood #films #India #Spiderman #Home #top #highest #grossing #Hollywood #movies #India #tremendous #record #SpiderMan #place #top

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment