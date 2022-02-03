Highest grossing south films dubbed in Hindi, with 500 cr Baahubali 2 on top, Akshay Kumar also in list | South’s highest grossing films in Hindi – 500 crore Bahubali 2 on top, Akshay Kumar’s film also included
The Hindi dubbing of Allu Arjun starrer film ‘Pushpa’ has done a business of more than 100 crores at the box office. With the film earning its seventh week in the theatres, the film is setting new records of success. Looking at the way South films have performed in the Hindi market in the last few years, it can be said clearly that the craze of Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada films is no longer limited to any region.
Now Pan India movies are made. This trend was started by Bahubali director SS Rajamouli with his blockbuster film. But many recent releases have carried forward this trend with full force. With the earnings of these films, the discussion even started that whether Hindi films are now under threat from them!
Karthik Aryan’s ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ will not clash with Rajamouli’s RRR
Well, how ready Bollywood should be, it will be known only after a few years. But at the moment it is going to be a great time for the viewers. Where earlier Hindi dubbing of South films were limited to television only, now fans are able to watch them on the big screen.
In the coming time also, films like Radhe Shyam, KGF Chapter 2, Salar, RRR, Valimai, Beast… are ready to be released in Hindi also. However, before
Here’s a look at South’s highest grossing movies in Hindi-
bahubali 2
In the year 2017, SS Rajamouli’s film Bahubali 2 did a business of 511.30 crores in Hindi. The film was a blockbuster. Prabhas starrer this film had a worldwide box office collection of above 1800 crores.
2.0
This Tamil film directed by S Shankar was released in the year 2018. Megastar Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar were in the lead roles in the film. The Hindi dubbing of the film did a business of 188 crores. At the same time, it had earned 750 crores worldwide.
Saaho
Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer, which came in the year 2019, did a business of 148 crores in Hindi. Although this film was not dubbed in Hindi. Rather it was made simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi.
bahubali
In the year 2015, the film Bahubali had collected around 120 crores in Hindi. The craze of the film was raising the heads of the fans. The film was presented in Hindi by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. The film had a worldwide collection of 650 crores.
Pushpa
Allu Arjun starrer, released on 17 December 2021, is still running in theaters. The Hindi dubbing of the film has so far crossed the 100 crore mark at the box office. At the same time, earning is still going on.
KGF
The Hindi dubbing of superstar Yash’s film KGF, released in the year 2018, did a business of 44.09 crores at the box office. Now the second part of the film is also ready to release this year.
Kabali
Megastar Rajinikanth’s film, which came in the year 2016, collected 33 crores in Hindi. While the film earned 300 crores at the worldwide box office.
