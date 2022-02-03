Highest grossing south films dubbed in Hindi, with 500 cr Baahubali 2 on top, Akshay Kumar also in list | South’s highest grossing films in Hindi – 500 crore Bahubali 2 on top, Akshay Kumar’s film also included

The Hindi dubbing of Allu Arjun starrer film ‘Pushpa’ has done a business of more than 100 crores at the box office. With the film earning its seventh week in the theatres, the film is setting new records of success. Looking at the way South films have performed in the Hindi market in the last few years, it can be said clearly that the craze of Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada films is no longer limited to any region.

Now Pan India movies are made. This trend was started by Bahubali director SS Rajamouli with his blockbuster film. But many recent releases have carried forward this trend with full force. With the earnings of these films, the discussion even started that whether Hindi films are now under threat from them!

Well, how ready Bollywood should be, it will be known only after a few years. But at the moment it is going to be a great time for the viewers. Where earlier Hindi dubbing of South films were limited to television only, now fans are able to watch them on the big screen.

In the coming time also, films like Radhe Shyam, KGF Chapter 2, Salar, RRR, Valimai, Beast… are ready to be released in Hindi also. However, before



Here’s a look at South’s highest grossing movies in Hindi-