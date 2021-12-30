Highest number of infected after May 26, 1,313 cases in a day

Corona cases are increasing rapidly in Delhi. According to the report released by the Health Department on Thursday, 1,313 new cases were reported. This is the highest since May 26, which has come in a single day. With this, the infection rate in Delhi has increased to 1.73 percent. It is a matter of relief that not a single death has been recorded on Thursday due to this.

Let us inform that on May 26, 1,491 new patients were found in Delhi. Then the infection rate was 1.93 percent and 130 infected people died. On Wednesday, 923 new cases were registered in Delhi and the infection rate stood at 1.29. The infection rate had crossed one percent after seven months. Delhi had 496 cases reported on Tuesday and 331 on Monday.

In the last few days, there has been an increase in daily cases of infection amid the increase in the cases of Omicron in Delhi. The death toll due to corona infection is stable at 25,107 in Delhi. According to the bulletin, a total of 75,93,53 samples have been tested a day ago, out of which 68,590 samples were tested by RTPCR method. Meanwhile, 189 people in various hospitals of Delhi, 111 in corona centers and 1,560 in homes are living in confinement due to infection. At the same time, 423 people were discharged from the hospital on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has set up a total of 350 isolation beds for international travelers, their contacts and Omicron cases at four places, including the Commonwealth Games Village, amid rising cases of corona infection in the city. This information was given in an official order.

Dr Nutan Muteja, Director General of Health Services, Government of Delhi, said in another order that in compliance with the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health regarding international passengers, corona infected passengers arriving at Indira Gandhi International Airport and those who came in contact with them Will be kept in institutional isolation under prescribed payment and free medical facility. In a separate order, the Health Department said that the number of beds in the center set up in the sports village would be increased.