Highest Paid Actress Rupali ganguly anupamaa fees detail sudhanshu pandey, anuj kapadiya entire cast of show

Fee per episode of Rupali Ganguly

According to the information that is coming out, Rupali Ganguly is getting a fee of 3 lakhs for every episode. It is being told that with this, Rupali Ganguly is now being counted among the highest paid actresses of TV.

Vanraj and Kavya’s fees

On the other hand, if the earnings of the rest of Anupama’s cast are seen, then actor Sudhanshu Pandey, who plays Anupama’s husband Vanraj, has been estimated to get a fee of 80 thousand to 1 lakh for every episode. The fee of actress Madalsa Sharma, who is playing the negative role of Kavya, has also been reported to be around 40 to 50 thousand for every episode.

Anuj Kapadia Fees

Gaurav Khanna is playing the role of Anuj Kapadia in the show, his earnings are being told around 40 to 50 thousand for every episode. The pairing of Gaurav Khanna and Anupama is being liked the most among the fans.

Rupali Ganguly No 1 earning actress

Let us tell you that if we talk about TV’s highest-paid actresses, then Mouni Roy, Hina Khan, Gauhar Khan, Divyanka Tripathi, Rashmi Desai are counted among the highest-paid actresses. All of them charge between 2 to 4 lakhs for every episode. However, till now no official information has come in the matter of fees.