Highest Paid Celebs Who Worked As A Judge Or Host On Reality Show

Mumbai. In the world of TV, now crores of rupees are paid not only by acting, but also by hosting shows and sitting as judges. Although these are available only to the big names of Bollywood, not every star gets paid that much. Let us know which celebs get how much fees for which show-

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty is now seen judging shows on TV after films. She has been judging the Super Dancer show since its inception. However, due to her husband being named in the porn video case, she is away from the show. Reports say that he gets 18 to 20 lakh rupees for every episode of ‘Super Dancer 4’.

Amitabh Bachchan

When Amitabh Bachchan started hosting the show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’, his fee was 25 lakhs per episode. Now a report has claimed that they are paid Rs 3 to 5 crore per episode.

Madhuri Dixit

Like other Bollywood stars, now Madhuri Dixit also judges reality shows. ‘Dance Deewane 3’ is seen resting on his shoulders. According to a report, Madhuri charges 1 to 2 crore rupees per episode of this show.

Neha Kakkar

Now Neha Kakkar has become a big name in singing reality shows. She has been seen as a judge in ‘Indian Idol 12’. It is claimed in many reports that Neha is paid around Rs 5 lakh per episode.

Aditya Narayan

Singer Aditya Narayan, who has hosted many singing reality shows including ‘Indian Idol’, told in an interview that he used to get Rs 7500 for an episode of ‘Saregamapa’. Although this is not the case today, according to reports, he now gets Rs 2.50 lakh per episode for ‘Indian Idol 12’.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is the most expensive host in the world of TV. He has been hosting ‘Bigg Boss’ for more than a decade. Similarly, their fees are also increasing. In the 14th season of this show, he charged 20 crores per episode. According to the reports, for the next season, his fees are going to increase by about 15 percent.