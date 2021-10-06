Highlights from the fifth week of the Elizabeth Holmes trial.

The jurors were stunned.

On Wednesday morning, before the proceedings, Judge Davila called a jury member into the courtroom to discuss Buddhism. The juror, an older Asian woman, said she became more and more distressed about the trial. That said, her Buddhist practice is focused on love and forgiveness, and it would be difficult for her to vote to blame Ms. Holmes. The jury said she could not follow the judge’s instructions to avoid thinking about punishment.

“What if he had to stay there for a long, long time,” she said, her voice cracking. The juror said she would blame herself.

Lawyers for both sides agreed to sack him.

The replacement juror, a young woman, had concerns of her own. English was not his first language, she said. “This is her future,” she said of Ms. Holmes. “I could have made a mistake.”

The jury said it had understood all the proceedings so far. Judge Davila did not let him go.

Putting the jury together is the bigger of a four-month trial. Earlier in the week, a jury member was dismissed after learning that his job would not compensate him for the time. Each day, Judge Davila asked the jurors if they had been exposed to any media coverage that might influence their views.

Epidemics are also a risk. Even though all jurors are vaccinated and wear masks, the trial was canceled the day before a jury member’s possible exposure to the coronavirus.