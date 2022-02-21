World

Highmark Blue Shield hosts free winter break events

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — While kids are off from school for winter break, Highmark Blue Shield of Northeastern New York is hosting free community events throughout the week. The “February Fun” series features virtual field trips and activities from Monday, February 21 through Friday, February 25.

“We understand that families in our community are always looking for new ways to keep busy and have fun without breaking the bank, especially at this time of the year. Highmark Blue Shield of Northeastern New York is excited to offer families free and fun virtual and in-person events to take part in during winter break,” said Nicky Chlopecki, Manager of Community Affairs for Highmark Blue Shield of Northeastern New York.

Events

Tuesday

  • Buffalo Zoo: Zoo’s Clues from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
  • miSci: Optical Illusions from 11 a.m. to noon
  • Schenectady River Rink Free Skate from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • miSci: Spinning in Space from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Wednesday

  • Buffalo Zoo: The Rainforest Experience from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
  • miSci: Optical Illusions from 11 a.m. to noon
  • miSci: Spinning in Space from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Thursday

  • miSci: Waiting for Wings from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
  • miSci: Dino Discovery from 11 a.m. to noon
  • Schenectady River Rink Free Skate from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Friday

  • Buffalo Zoo: Wild Winter Animals from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

All miSci and Buffalo Zoo events are virtual. Highmark Blue Shield is also providing activities that families can do on their own schedule, including downloadable coloring and activity pages, healthy recipes, and a guide to safe, outdoor winter activities.

Those interested in any events are required to pre-register, as space is limited. For more information and to register, you can visit the Highmark Blue Shield of Northeastern New York website.

