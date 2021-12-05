Highway 2022 full Movie Download, Highway full Movie



Highway Movie (2022): Highway is an Indian upcoming Tamil language Action, Crime, Romance film directed by na. Star Cast Shreyas Talpade and Rajpal Yadav playing lead role in This movie. in The film is scheduled to be released on 6 May 2022 The film will be premiere on Theatres.

Story

The plot revolves around a couple in love. As the pressure develops, they decide to escape. An unexpected event changes their lives forever.

Highway Movie Details:

Movies Name : Highway (2022)

: Highway (2022) Genre: Action, Crime, Romance

Action, Crime, Romance Release Date: 6 May 2022

6 May 2022 Director : N/A

: N/A Producer: N/A

N/A Production: N/A

N/A Writer : N/A

: N/A Music: N/A

N/A Language: Telugu

Telugu Watch on: Theatres

Highway Cast?

Manasa Radhakrishnan

Anand Devarakonda

Highway Official Trailer

Highway Official Trailer Coming soon.

People also search for Highway Full Movie How To Download in Google:

Thanks for Visiting GadgetClock.com. Follow us for more updates.

Disclaimer:

Finally, I would like to say you not to use the illegal movie downloading site to download movies because the movie production house gives so much effort and investment to produce a movie. So, there no make sense to destroy the film by watching the pirated one. Watch the film on your near theatre hole.

Disclaimer: we remember you according to Indian law, piracy is a crime and we never support this. In this blog post, I’m only tried to share some information related to the illegal pirated content so that the readers can learn and understand. We do not promote piracy or any online illegal activities that violate any law.