hike in petrol and diesel price oil minister hardeep puri said tax cuts is like as hitting axe in leg

The ever-increasing prices of petrol and diesel have set a new record in the history of India. Petrol and diesel prices were increased by 35 paise for the fifth consecutive day. From the month of May last year till now, the price of petrol has been increased by about Rs 36 and the price of diesel by about Rs 26.58. While the taxes on both the fuels have also been increased. On the other hand, Oil Minister Hardeep Puri had recently described the reduction in taxes on oil as an ax in his leg.

After the increase in oil prices on Sunday, petrol in the national capital Delhi has gone up to around Rs 107.59 and diesel to around Rs 96.32. At the same time, the price of petrol and diesel in Mumbai has gone up to Rs 113.46 and Rs 104.38 respectively. Apart from this, petrol is also being sold in Kolkata for Rs 108.11 and diesel at Rs 99.43. While the price of petrol in Chennai is Rs 104.52 and the price of diesel is Rs 100.59.

Price of petrol & diesel in #Delhi is at Rs 107.59 per liter & Rs 96.32 per liter respectively today. Petrol & diesel prices per liter-Rs 113.46 & Rs 104.38 in #mumbai, Rs 108.11 & Rs 99.43 in #Kolkata; Rs 104.52 & Rs 100.59 in Chennai respectively (File pic) pic.twitter.com/x0SUXM82IM — ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2021

Due to the increase in oil prices in the international market recently, petrol is being sold beyond Rs 100 in most states across the country and diesel has also crossed 100 in many states. The central government had also recently increased the tax on petrol and diesel to make profit due to the price of oil in the international market being $ 19 per barrel. It was expected that this tax would be reduced after the increase in oil prices in the international market. but that did not happen. Despite the oil price being $85 a barrel in the international market, the excise duty on petrol remains Rs 32.9 and diesel at Rs 31.8.

On the other hand, Oil Minister Hardeep Puri has described the demand for reduction in excise duty on diesel and petrol due to skyrocketing oil prices. On Friday, when he was asked whether the government would cut taxes on oil to provide relief to the people from rising oil prices, he said it was like hitting an ax in one’s own leg. He also said that due to this excise duty, lakhs of people were given free corona vaccine, ration and cooking gas.

Apart from this, he said that in India, whenever the price of something rises, there is a demand to cut taxes. To make such a demand means that you shoot an ax in your foot. Significantly, many opposition parties, including the Congress, are attacking the central government regarding the rising oil prices. Opposition parties are demanding reduction in taxes on oil from the central government.

A ten-year-old social media post of Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh is going viral amid rising oil prices. In which he told the then Manmohan government the reason for the increase in the prices of petrol and diesel and its solution. Rajnath Singh had written that the central government collects 32-35 percent tax and the state government 20-25 percent on petroleum products. In the international market where the central government is citing the price of crude oil at $ 120 per barrel, if 30 percent production cost is added to it, then petrol in India should be Rs 35-40 a liter. Opposition leaders and social media users are now targeting the central government by sharing this old post of theirs.