Hilaria Baldwin shows off her legs in shorts and heels as she joins Alec at Tribeca Festival lunch

Hilaria Baldwin placed on a leggy show in white metropolis shorts as she joined her husband Alec for a Tribeca Movie Festival lunch in New York Metropolis.

The writer, 37, slipped into the thigh-skimming bottoms and an identical jumper as she joined the actor, 63, for the occasion, which was headlined by Robert De Niro and Governor Andrew Cuomo.

The couple arrived at Manhattan’s Pier 76 in a luxurious black SUV the place they gave the impression to be greeted by actor Steve Buscemi.

Alec was dressed in a darkish shirt and pants with brown sneakers and he carried a jacket as he joined his spouse for the occasion.

Hilaria, 37, went with the white crew-neck sweater and white shorts which she paired with seemingly impossibly excessive nude heels.

She accessorised her stylish look in outsized sun shades and giant hoop earrings.

The couple arrived at Manhattan's Pier 76 in a luxurious black SUV where they appeared to be greeted by actor Steve Buscemi.

Alec and Hilaria married in 2012 and have six youngsters – Carmen, seven, Rafael, 5, Leonardo, 4, Romeo, three, and infants Eduardo and Lucia.

Earlier this 12 months, Hilaria apologized for faking her Spanish heritage after it was revealed her actual identify was Hillary Hayward-Thomas and she was from Boston, not Majorca.

She atoned on Instagram for deceptive her followers and famous that she ‘ought to have been extra clear’ about her previous.

Hilaria insisted she was introduced up ‘with two cultures, American and Spanish’ and feels ‘a real sense of belonging to each.’