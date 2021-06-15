Hilary Duff flashes leg in blue dress as she arrives at LA salon with food, book and water bottle

Her Paramount Plus TV collection Youthful has come to an finish after seven seasons and plans for a spin-off have fizzled.

However Hilary Duff clearly nonetheless has quite a bit occurring in her life as she arrived at a hair salon able to multitask on Monday.

The actress, 33, exited her SUV carrying a carton of meals, a book and an enormous reusable water bottle.

Duff had on a pale blue dress that fell open as she walked to disclose her naked legs.

The outfit had a spherical neckline and quick sleeves and she tied a plaid shirt round her waist.

The Lizzie McGuire alum stepped out in darkish blue ankle boots and had a designer purse on a strap throughout her physique.

Duff had tied her hair again from her face with a scrunchie and she wore a face masks.

Flashed pores and skin: Duff had on a pale blue dress that fell open as she walked to disclose her naked legs. The outfit had a spherical neckline and quick sleeves and she tied a plaid shirt round her waist

On the go: The Lizzie McGuire alum stepped out in darkish blue ankle boots. She tied her hair again from her face with a scrunchie and wore a face masks and massive gold hoop earrings

Youthful creator Darren Star had been creating a spin-off specializing in Duff’s character Kelsey who seemed to be able to relocate from New York to Los Angeles in the collection finale.

Nonetheless, Star informed TV Line final week: ‘I feel that’s just about off the desk. [Kelsey moving to California] might have arrange the spinoff, certain, however that’s additionally simply the way in which we wished this to finish.’

He added: ‘We resolved her story no matter any notion of a derivative… It was all the time in our thoughts that she would set out for Los Angeles and begin one thing new.’

Duff will not be with out work, although.

She’s already signed on to star in Hulu’s How I Met Your Father which is at present in pre-production.

The actress juggles her profession with being a mother of three kids.

She shares daughters Banks, two, and Mae, born in March, with her second husband Matthew Koma.

She can be mother to son Luca, 9, from her first marriage to Mike Comrie which ended in early 2016.

Her children: Duff juggles her profession with being a mother of three kids – daughters Banks, two, and Mae, born in March, and son Luca, 9