Hill Climb Racing 2 APK 1.45.2 for Android – Download

Hill Climb Racing 2 is a 2D driving game that puts you behind the steering wheel of different types of vehicles. Your goal is to get them across the finish line without flipping over your vehicle. However, it won’t be easy given the complicated layout of most of the tracks.

The gameplay in Hill Climb Racing 2 is practically identical to the first installment. You have a brake and a gas pedal, and alternating between the two, you’ll have to master your vehicle. Between races, you can improve your vehicle’s features or buy some new ones. In the beginning, you only have one car, but you can buy more cars and even motorcycles as you play.

Game Features:

Events Compete and Win in Weekly Multiplayer Events.

Customize Style your vehicles and character.

Upgrade Improve the engine, suspension, tires & 4WD of your vehicles.

Tune – 14+ Unique and upgradeable Tuning Parts.

NEW Team up from the ultimate racing team.

Explore Various environments with achievements.

Great Graphics – Optimized for high- and low-resolution devices.

Social Challenge Your Friends and Top Their Records.

Compete Climb the Leader boards, Win Races and Become the Best.