Hill Climb Racing 2 APK 1.45.2 for Android – Download
by Fingersoft
a successful sequel of the popular racing game Hill Climb Racing.
More about Hill Climb Racing 2
Hill Climb Racing 2 is a 2D driving game that puts you behind the steering wheel of different types of vehicles. Your goal is to get them across the finish line without flipping over your vehicle. However, it won’t be easy given the complicated layout of most of the tracks.
The gameplay in Hill Climb Racing 2 is practically identical to the first installment. You have a brake and a gas pedal, and alternating between the two, you’ll have to master your vehicle. Between races, you can improve your vehicle’s features or buy some new ones. In the beginning, you only have one car, but you can buy more cars and even motorcycles as you play.
Game Features:
- Events Compete and Win in Weekly Multiplayer Events.
- Customize Style your vehicles and character.
- Upgrade Improve the engine, suspension, tires & 4WD of your vehicles.
- Tune – 14+ Unique and upgradeable Tuning Parts.
- NEW Team up from the ultimate racing team.
- Customize Create Cool Characters and Awesome Cars.
- Explore Various environments with achievements.
- Great Graphics – Optimized for high- and low-resolution devices.
- Social Challenge Your Friends and Top Their Records.
- Compete Climb the Leader boards, Win Races and Become the Best.
Operating System: Android
Price: Free
Technical file information
-
- Package name:
- com.fingersoft.hcr2
-
- Version:
- 1.45.2 (540)
-
- File size:
- 148.6 MB
-
- Updated:
- July 5, 2021
-
- Minimum Android version:
- Android 4.4 (Kitkat, API 19)
-
- Screen DPI:
- nodpi
-
- Architecture:
- armeabi-v7a
-
- MD5:
- 5c1746695d820d9971132300db13c4d4
-
- SHA1:
- df167ba5a9eae806b9dc8ae9c3abdd85a6aac400
Older Versions of Hill Climb Racing 2:
What’s new in this version of Hill Climb Racing 2?
- Tutorial improvements
- New Adventure Map: Gloomvale
- New driver looks – Ivar Icegrille
- New vehicle paint – Ivar’s Super Diesel (With sick spinners)
- Removed Daily Neckflips Tasks (Be nice or we will add them back)
- Removed hard maps from all Daily Task types, except distance
- Additional improvements to Daily Tasks
