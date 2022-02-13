Hillary Clinton 2016 tweets show campaign pushing now-debunked Trump-Russia claims



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

First in Fox: The unveiling of Hillary Clinton’s tweets just days before the 2016 presidential election shows the candidate pushing now-isolated information that Donald Trump is using a “secret separation” to link him to Russia.

Just one day after Gadget Clock first reported, Special Counsel John Durham alleged that his campaign attorneys paid to establish a “conjecture” and “narrative” to Trump Tower’s servers and later to “infiltrate” the White House. Bring Trump to Russia and bring him to the government.

Clinton tweeted on October 31, 2016: “Computer scientists have apparently discovered a secret server that linked the Trump administration to a Russian-based bank” and shared a statement from Jake Sullivan, a senior policy adviser on his campaign, who is now president. 8 working Biden White House National Security Adviser.

“This may still be the most direct connection between Donald Trump and Moscow,” Sullivan said in an October 2016 statement. “Computer scientists have uncovered a secret server that linked the Trump administration to a Russian-based bank.”

Sullivan said the “secret hotline could be the key to unraveling the mystery of Trump’s relationship with Russia.”

Clinton campaign pays for ‘infiltrator’ Trump Tower, White House servers to link Trump to Russia: Durham

“This line of communication could help explain Trump’s bizarre admiration for Vladimir Putin and the approval of many pro-Kremlin positions throughout the campaign,” he continued. “This raises even more troubling questions in light of the masterminding of Russia’s hacking efforts, which is clearly intended to hurt Hillary Clinton’s campaign.”

Sullivan added that they “can only assume that the federal authorities will now investigate this direct connection between Trump and Russia as part of their existing investigation into Russia’s interference in our elections.”

A second tweet from Clinton since that day said “it’s time to answer serious questions about Trump’s relationship with Russia.”

Clinton tweeted a picture claiming that Trump had “a secret server” called Alpha Bank to personally communicate with Putin’s Russian bank.

Gadget Clock first reported on Saturday, Feb. 11, Special Counsel John Durham’s filing report that Clinton’s campaign attorneys worked with a technology company and “combined and reported” allegations about Trump’s relationship with Russia to present to the FBI and the second federal government. Agency

The Feb. 11 proposal focuses on a potential conflict of interest regarding the representation of former Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Susman, who has been accused of making a false statement to a federal agent. Susman pleaded not guilty.

Susman is accused of telling then-FBI General Counsel James Baker in September 2016, two months before the 2016 presidential election, that he was not working “for any client” when he requested and held a meeting with the Kremlin. Trump allegedly presented “alleged data and” white paper “between the organization and Alpha Bank, revealing a secret communication channel.

A section entitled “Factual Background” reveals that Sussmann “combined and reported the allegations to the FBI on behalf of at least two specific clients, including the technology executive (Tech Executive 1) of a US-based Internet company” and the Clinton campaign. ”

Durham’s filing states that Susman’s “billing records” reflect that he “repeatedly billed the Clinton campaign for his actions in the Russian Bank-1 allegations.”

The filing revealed that Sussmann and the tech executive had met and contacted another law partner, who was acting general counsel for the Clinton campaign. Sources told Gadget Clock that the lawyer is Mark Elias, who worked for the law firm Parkinson’s Cove.

Durham’s filing states that in July 2016, Tech executive worked with Sussmann, a U.S. investigative agency guarded by Law Firm 1 in support of the Clinton campaign, to hire numerous cyber researchers and employees of multiple Internet companies to “collect alleged data and white papers.”

“Related to this effort, Tech Executive-1 has utilized its access to non-public and / or proprietary Internet data,” Filing said. “Tech Executive-1 has enlisted the help of researchers at a US-based university who are receiving and analyzing large amounts of Internet data related to a pending federal government’s cyber security research agreement.”

“Tech Executive-1 tasked these researchers with mining Internet data to establish ‘conjecture’ and ‘narrative’ in order to keep then-candidate Trump tied to Russia,” Durham said. “By doing this, Tech Executive-1 has indicated that it wants to please certain ‘VIPs’, referring to law firm-1 and the Clinton campaign.”

Durham further wrote that during Sussmann’s trial, the government would establish that Internet Data Tech Executive-1 and its affiliates were involved in exploited domain name system (DNS) Internet traffic “(i) a specific healthcare provider, (ii) Trump Tower, ( iii) Donald Trump’s Central Park West Apartment Building, and (iv) the Executive Office of the President of the United States (EOP). “

Durham said the Internet company that Tech Executive-1 worked for was “part of a sensitive arrangement for the president’s executive office to access and maintain dedicated servers through which it provides ENS DNS resolution services.”

“Tech Executive-1 and its affiliates have exploited the system by mining EOP’s DNS traffic and other data for the purpose of collecting derogatory information about Donald Trump,” Durham said.

The filing further reveals that Susman provided “an updated set of complaints” with Russian bank data to “a second agency of the US government” in 2017 and additional allegations concerning Trump.

Durham said the allegations were “partly based on alleged DNS traffic” that was linked to Tech Executive-1 and others “related to Trump Tower, Donald Trump’s New York City apartment building, the EOP and the aforementioned healthcare provider.”

In Susman’s meeting with a second U.S. government agency, Durham stated that he had “provided data that these entities of Internet Protocol (IP) addresses connected to a Russian mobile phone supplier claim to reflect suspicious DNS lookups,” and claimed that the lookups “display”. Trump and / or his associates were using supposedly rare, Russian-made wireless phones in and around the White House. “

“The Special Counsel’s Office has not identified any support for these allegations,” Durham wrote, adding that “lookups were not uncommon in the United States.”

“For example, the more complete data collected by Tech Executive-1 and its affiliates – but not provided by Agency 2 – reflects that between 2014 and 2017, approximately 2014, Russian phones had a total of more than 3 million lookups – Prover 1 IP address. Which originated with US-based IP addresses, “wrote Durham.” Less than 1,000 of these lookups originated with authorized IP addresses with Trump Tower. “

Durham added that the data collected by Tech Executive-1 further shows that the investigation began during the Obama administration and a few years before the Trump administration took power, which he said was “another fact that the allegations were dropped.”

“In his meeting with Agency-2 staff, Defendant also made a remarkably similar false statement, similar to that of the FBI General Counsel,” Durham wrote. “In particular, the defendant insisted that he was not representing any particular client in making the above allegations.”

“True and indeed, the defendant was representing Tech Executive-1 – a fact that the defendant later admitted under oath in testimony before Congress in December 2017, without identifying the client’s name,” Durham wrote.

Reacting to the filing on Saturday evening, former President Trump said Durham’s filing “provides unequivocal evidence that my campaign and presidential spying were carried out by operatives funded by the Hillary Clinton campaign in an attempt to establish a completely fabricated connection with Russia.”

“This is a much bigger scandal than Watergate in terms of scope and dimensions, and those who were involved and knew this espionage operation should be brought to justice,” Trump said. “In a powerful time in our country, the penalty for this crime could be death.”

Trump added: “Besides, those in our country who have been affected by this should be compensated.”

Former chief investigator of the Trump-Russia investigation for the House Intelligence Committee under the then-representative. Devin Nunes, R-Calif, Kash Patel, said the filing “shows conclusively that Hillary Clinton’s campaign was directly funded and instructed her lawyer in Parkinson’s Coy to set up a criminal enterprise to forge a connection between President Trump and Russia.”

“According to Durham, the system was introduced in July 2016, meaning Hillary Clinton’s campaign and her lawyers masterminded the most complex and concerted conspiracy against Trump when she was a candidate and later president of the United States while simultaneously perpetuating fraud.” Dossier hoax, “Patel told Gadget Clock, lawyers worked to” infiltrate “the Trump Tower and the White House server.

The anti-Trump dossier, written by Christopher Steele, a former British intelligence officer commissioned by the opposition research firm Fusion GPS, was funded by the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton’s campaign through Elias’s law firm, Parkinson’s Coyote.

Patel added that Susman had given “false information” to US government agencies “in the hope of starting an investigation into President Trump.”