Hillary Clinton dodges questions about Durham probe developments



Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton declined to answer questions about whether her presidential campaign spied on former President Donald Trump.

Hillary was asked by a Daily Mail reporter in New York City on Tuesday, “Did you pay for espionage in the Trump campaign?” “When will you comment on espionage allegations, Hillary?”

The Durham Probe has ‘accelerated’, ‘collaborating’ with more people, coming before the grand jury

Clinton declined to answer both questions as she waved to the reporter as she walked inside a building.

Clinton campaign lawyer Susman has asked the court to “strike” Durham’s ‘factual background’ from the latest filing.

Clinton lacks comment after Special Counsel John Durham filed Feb. 11. Hillary Clinton The 2016 presidential campaign paid for access to the Trump Tower and later the White House servers to establish a “conjecture” and “narrative” to link federal government agencies. Donald Trump Per Russia .

Durham has filed a lawsuit alleging that Clinton’s campaign lawyer Michael Susman, who has been accused of making false statements to federal agents as part of a special counsel’s investigation, brought Trump-Russia allegations – which Durham said were “partly dependent” on “traffic” from the server – the FBI. And “merged” with a second government agency, which has since Marked as CIA .

Durham, in a filing section labeled “Factual Background,” said the individuals involved were “mining” traffic and other data “for the purpose of collecting derogatory information about Donald Trump.

Former President Donald Trump, in an exclusive interview with Gadget Clock Digital on Tuesday, proposed a new response to the recent filing that predicts what progress is going to be “at the beginning”.

