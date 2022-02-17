Hillary Clinton ignores question about why she called the Durham controversy a ‘fake scandal’



Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton He ignored a question as to why he called Special Counsel John Durham’s recent filing a “fake scandal” as he walked out of a speech at the New York Democratic Convention on Thursday.

Gadget Clock Digital asked, “Why did you call Secretary Clinton who accused Durham of a fake scandal? Why was it a fake scandal?”

Clinton did not respond and quickly left the stage.

In her speech at the NY Dam Convention, Hillary Clinton dismissed the Durham debate as a “conspiracy theory.”

Speaking before the New York State Democratic Convention, Clinton accused Gadget Clock of lying about her in an attempt to spread confusion about the Durham investigation.

“We cannot be distracted by the nonsense of the recent culture war or a new right-wing lie on Fox or Facebook,” the former presidential candidate said. “Anyway, they’ve been following me again lately, if you’ve noticed.”

“It’s ridiculous. The more Trump gets into trouble, the more accusations and conspiracy theories will be found against me.”

A New court filing Published February 11, Durham Hillary Clinton It is alleged that the presidential campaign paid a technology company to mine data in an attempt to tie the then presidential candidate to “conjecture” and “narrative”. Trump From Russia.