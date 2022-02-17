World

Hillary Clinton ignores question about why she called the Durham controversy a ‘fake scandal’

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton He ignored a question as to why he called Special Counsel John Durham’s recent filing a “fake scandal” as he walked out of a speech at the New York Democratic Convention on Thursday.

Gadget Clock Digital asked, “Why did you call Secretary Clinton who accused Durham of a fake scandal? Why was it a fake scandal?”

Clinton did not respond and quickly left the stage.

In her speech at the NY Dam Convention, Hillary Clinton dismissed the Durham debate as a “conspiracy theory.”

Speaking before the New York State Democratic Convention, Clinton accused Gadget Clock of lying about her in an attempt to spread confusion about the Durham investigation.

CHICAGO, IL - October 20: Chelsea Clinton (L), and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (C), former President Bill Clinton speaking at the annual Clinton Global Initiative Conference at the University of Chicago on October 16, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Clinton spoke about the next generation of leaders and global warming. (Photo by Joshua Lott / Getty Images)

“We cannot be distracted by the nonsense of the recent culture war or a new right-wing lie on Fox or Facebook,” the former presidential candidate said. “Anyway, they’ve been following me again lately, if you’ve noticed.”

“It’s ridiculous. The more Trump gets into trouble, the more accusations and conspiracy theories will be found against me.”

A New court filing Published February 11, Durham Hillary ClintonIt is alleged that the presidential campaign paid a technology company to mine data in an attempt to tie the then presidential candidate to “conjecture” and “narrative”. Trump From Russia.

Filing of Durham, which Gadget Clock first report On Saturday, a “Tech Executive-1” said Rodney Joff, now known as Rodney Joff, and his associates, including former Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Susman, were exploiting Internet traffic related to Trump Tower, Trump’s Central Park, a “special healthcare provider.” ” The West Apartment building, and the U.S. president’s executive office to establish “a guess” and “narrative” then bring Trump to a federal government agency affiliated with Russia.

