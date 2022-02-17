Hillary Clinton reacts to Durham filing, says Trump, Gadget Clock ‘desperately spinning up a fake scandal’



Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has responded to Special Counsel John Durham’s latest filing, criticizing former President Trump and Gadget Clock for “turning a fake scandal out of desperation to distract from her original.”

The former 2016 Democratic presidential nominee tweeted Wednesday, in response to his first public statement filed in federal court in Feb. 11 in Durham, which Gadget Clock first reported on Saturday.

The allegations filed by Durham include a “tech executive-1”, now identified as Rodney Joff, and his associates, including one of his presidential campaign lawyers, Michael Susman, a “special healthcare provider,” of Internet traffic related to Trump Tower, Trump Tower. “Exploited”. The Central Park West Apartment Building, and the U.S. president’s executive office to set up “a guess” and a “narrative”, then bring Trump to Russia and bring him to federal government agencies.

Clinton campaign lawyer Susman has asked the court to “strike” Durham’s ‘factual background’ from the latest filing.

On Wednesday, Clinton tweeted, “Trump and Fox are creating a fake scandal, desperate to distract from their real issues.” So this is a day that ends in Y. “

“The more his misdeeds are exposed, the more they lie,” Clinton tweeted, linking to an excerpt published in Vanity Fair “for those interested in reality,” which he said is a “good debunk of their latest nonsense.”

Clinton’s tweet comes days after the Durham proposal was filed, focusing on a potential conflict of interest regarding the representation of former Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Susman, who has been accused of making false statements to a federal agent. Susman pleaded not guilty.

Susman is accused of telling then-FBI General Counsel James Baker in September 2016, two months before the 2016 presidential election, that he was not working “for any client” when he requested and held a meeting with the Kremlin. Trump allegedly presented “alleged data and” white paper “between the organization and Alpha Bank, revealing a secret communication channel.

But Durham’s filing, Feb. 11, in a section entitled “Factual Background,” revealed that Sussmann had filed complaints with the FBI on behalf of at least two specific clients, including a technology executive (Tech Executive 1) and the US-based Internet Company (Internet Company 1). And the Clinton campaign. ”

Durham’s filing states that Susman’s “billing records” reflect that he “repeatedly billed the Clinton campaign for his actions in the Russian Bank-1 allegations.”

Susman and his legal team, on Monday, however, claimed that the court would “strike” the “factual background” section of Durham’s filing, arguing that it would “tarnish the jury pool.”

Durham Probe: ‘Tech Executive-1’ Says Trump Accuses Russia of Tying CIA

“Unfortunately, the special counsel did more than just file a document identifying potential conflicts of interest,” Susman’s attorney wrote. “Rather, the Special Prosecutor has again filed a lawsuit in this case which contains unnecessarily biased – and false – allegations that are irrelevant to his proposal and the alleged crime, and clearly intended to politicize the case, burn media coverage and tarnish that jury pool.”

Susman’s attorneys added: “Sadly, the special prosecutor seems to be succeeding in trying to persuade Mr. Susman’s case of unfair and biased media coverage.”

Susman’s legal team has called on the court to “strike at the actual background of the special counsel’s proposal in accordance with the court’s inherent powers” in a “fashion of appropriate sanction for conduct that abuses the judicial process.”

The “Factual Background” section of Durham’s filing alleges that Susman and the tech executive met and contacted another law partner who was serving as Clinton’s campaign general counsel. Sources told Gadget Clock that the lawyer is Mark Elias, who worked for the law firm Parkinson’s Cove.

Durham’s filing states that in July 2016, tech executives worked with Sussmann, a U.S. investigative agency protected by Law Firm 1 in support of the Clinton campaign, to recruit numerous cyber researchers and employees from multiple Internet companies to “combine so-called data and white paper.”

“Related to this effort, Tech Executive-1 has utilized its access to non-public and / or proprietary Internet data,” Filing said. “Tech Executive-1 has enlisted the help of researchers at a US-based university who are receiving and analyzing large amounts of Internet data related to a pending federal government’s cyber security research agreement.”

“Tech Executive-1 tasked these researchers with mining Internet data to establish ‘conjecture’ and ‘narrative’ in order to keep then-candidate Trump tied to Russia,” Durham said. “By doing this, Tech Executive-1 has indicated that it wants to please certain ‘VIPs’, referring to law firm-1 and the Clinton campaign.”

Clinton’s campaign to infiltrate Trump Tower, White House servers find Durham to link Trump to Russia

Durham further wrote that during Sussmann’s trial, the government would establish that Internet Data Tech Executive-1 and its affiliates were involved in exploited domain name system (DNS) Internet traffic “(i) a specific healthcare provider, (ii) Trump Tower, ( iii) Donald Trump’s Central Park West Apartment Building, and (iv) the Executive Office of the President of the United States (EOP). “

Durham said the Internet company that Tech Executive-1 worked for came to access and maintain a dedicated server for the president’s executive office “as part of a sensitive system through which it provides DNS resolution services to the EOP.”

“Tech Executive-1 and its affiliates have exploited the system by mining EOP’s DNS traffic and other data for the purpose of collecting derogatory information about Donald Trump,” Durham said.

Joff, a spokesman for Tech Executive-1, defended his job on Tuesday.

“Contrary to these recent filing allegations, Mr. Joff is an apolitical Internet security expert who has worked for decades for the U.S. government, who has never worked for a political party, and who has provided legal access to DNS data obtained from a private client. The executive office (EOP) was providing DNS services, “a spokesman for Joff said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Under the terms of the agreement, data can be accessed to identify and analyze any security breach or threat,” Joff’s spokesman continued. “As a result of the hacking of EOP and DNC servers in 2015 and 2016, respectively, there were serious and legitimate national security concerns about Russia’s attempts to infiltrate the 2016 elections.”

The Durham filing further alleges that Susman provided “an updated set of allegations” with Russian bank data in 2017 to a “second agency of the US government” and additional allegations concerning Trump.

Durham said the allegations were “partly based on alleged DNS traffic” that was linked to Tech Executive-1 and others “related to Trump Tower, Donald Trump’s New York City apartment building, the EOP and the aforementioned healthcare provider.”

A spokesman for Geoff suggested that the second federal government agency was the CIA.

“After identifying DNS queries from Russian-made Yota phones in the vicinity of the Trump campaign and EOP, reputable cyber-security researchers were deeply concerned about the discrepancies in the data and produced a report of their findings, which was later shared,” said a CIA spokesman.

The Durham Probe has ‘accelerated’, ‘collaborating’ with more people, coming before the grand jury

During Susman’s meeting with a second U.S. government agency, Durham stated that he had “provided data on Internet Protocol (IP) addresses connected to a Russian mobile phone supplier that these companies claim to reflect suspicious DNS lookups,” and claimed that the lookups “display”. “Trump and / or his associates were using supposedly rare, Russian-made wireless phones in and around the White House.”

“The Special Counsel’s Office has not identified any support for these allegations,” Durham wrote, adding that “lookups were not uncommon in the United States.”

“For example, the fact that Tech Executive-1 and its affiliates collected more complete data – but did not provide it to Agency 2 – reflects that between 2014 and 2017, approximately 3 million Russian phones had a total lookup – Prover 1 IP address. Which originated with US-based IP addresses, “wrote Durham.” Less than 1,000 of these lookups originated with authorized IP addresses with Trump Tower. “

Trump says Durham probe exposes ‘crime of the century’, predicts it’s ‘just the beginning’

Durham added that the data collected by Tech Executive-1 further shows that the investigation began during the Obama administration and a few years before the Trump administration took power, which he said was “another fact that the allegations were dropped.”

“In his meeting with Agency-2 staff, Defendant also made a remarkably similar false statement, similar to that of the FBI General Counsel,” Durham wrote. “In particular, the defendant insisted that he was not representing any particular client in making the above allegations.”

“True and indeed, the defendant was representing Tech Executive-1 – a fact that the defendant later admitted under oath in testimony before Congress in December 2017, without identifying the client’s name,” Durham wrote.

A CIA spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment by Gadget Clock.

At the moment, Durham has indicted three people as part of its investigation: Susman in September 2021, Igor Danchenko in November 4, 2021, and Kevin Klinsmith in August 2020.

Danchenko was charged with making a false statement and accusing the FBI of lying about the source of the information he provided to Christopher Steele for the anti-Trump dossier.

Kevin Klinsmith was also charged with making false statements. Kleinsmith was referred for probation by the Office of the Inspector General of Justice, which conducted its own review of the Russian investigation.

Specifically, Inspector General accuses Klinsmith, albeit without naming names, of changing an email about Page that he is “not a source” for another government agency. Page says he was a source for the CIA. The DOJ relied on that claim, filing its third and final renewal petition in 2017 to disclose Carter Page, a Trump campaign associate, under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA).