Hillary Clinton Reads Discarded Victory Speech From 2016 Election

“I want to go to her and sit next to her, hug her and say, ‘Look at me. Listen to me You read, “says Mrs. Clinton.” You will have a good family of your own and of three children. And it is hard to imagine that your daughter will grow up to be President of the United States. “

Kathleen Hall Jamison, a professor of communications at the University of Pennsylvania’s Anenburg School of Communication, said she found the part of the speech shocking.

“If Hillary Clinton had communicated more about that story, she would have had a more successful race for the presidency,” said Professor Jamieson. “I read an interesting, coherent explanation of what might have inspired Hillary Clinton to become a public servant.”

Mrs. Clinton was scheduled to address a wide-ranging celebration on the night of November 8, 2016, with Jacob K. of Manhattan. Complete with confetti shaped like pieces of glass falling from the glass roof of the Javits Convention Center.

Instead, she hurriedly delivered a planned speech in the ballroom of a dull hotel on the eve of the election, in which she said the country was “deeply divided beyond what we thought.”

“It hurts,” she said that day. “But please never stop believing that fighting for what is right is worthwhile.”

For U.S. presidential practitioners, speeches prepared and then put out by candidates on election night can be appealing, Professor Jamieson said, referring to Barry Goldwater, Hubert H. She would have loved to read the winning speeches made by Humphrey and George McGovern, among other losing candidates.