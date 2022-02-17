Hillary Clinton speaks at NY Dem convention amid Durham probe controversy



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is set to speak at the 2022 New York State Democratic Convention in New York City, with Special Counsel John Durham investigating the debate.

Clinton responded to the latest filing in Durham on Wednesday, criticizing former President Trump and Gadget Clock for “creating a fake scandal out of desperation to distract from her original.”

Hillary Clinton’s response to the Durham filing, Trump says Gadget Clock is “desperate for a fake scandal”

The former 2016 Democratic presidential nominee tweeted Wednesday, in response to his first public statement filed in federal court in Feb. 11 in Durham, which Gadget Clock first reported on Saturday.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.