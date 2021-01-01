Hillary Duff test positive for Delta variant

Lizzie McGuire star Hillary Duff has been affected by the delta type of Covid-1 of. The 33-year-old actress shared her picture on Instagram Story and said that she is a Delta variant positive. He recently started shooting for a new sitcom called ‘How I Met Your Father’.

Actress Hillary said she experienced severe headaches, tests and loss of smell, sinus pressure and brain haze. He also said he was vaccinated.





Hillary appeared in these films

Hillary is best known for her role in the comedy series Lizzie McGuire. She has appeared in several films, including Agent Cody Banks (2003), Cheap Buy the Dozen (2003), A Cinderella Story (2004), Material Girls and The Perfect Man, and Cheap Buy the Dozen 2.



Married in 2019

Speaking of personal life, Hillary married longtime boyfriend Matthew Komas in Los Angeles in 2019. The couple welcomed their first child in October 2018. The couple also welcomed their second child in March this year.

