Hillary Duff test positive for Delta variant
Hillary appeared in these films
Hillary is best known for her role in the comedy series Lizzie McGuire. She has appeared in several films, including Agent Cody Banks (2003), Cheap Buy the Dozen (2003), A Cinderella Story (2004), Material Girls and The Perfect Man, and Cheap Buy the Dozen 2.
Married in 2019
Speaking of personal life, Hillary married longtime boyfriend Matthew Komas in Los Angeles in 2019. The couple welcomed their first child in October 2018. The couple also welcomed their second child in March this year.
