Himachal Pradesh Mukhyamantri Khet Sanrakshan Yojana Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Farm Protection Scheme Form

The extension of the Chief Minister Khet Sanrakshan Yojana 2016-17, being run through the Himachal Pradesh Agriculture Department, has been started again. Mukhyamantri Krishi Sanrakshan Yojana has been made available in all the blocks. The benefit of Chief Minister Khet Sanrakshan Yojana is being given by subsidy to the farmers. In this, financial assistance (subsidy) is being given to the farmers ranging from 80 to 85 percent.

Important: To take advantage of this scheme, farmers have to complete the formalities of Himachal Pradesh Agriculture Department. Mukhyamantri Khet Sanrakshan Yojana is beneficial for both farmers and gardeners.

Under this scheme, farmers will get freedom from the problem of unnecessary loss caused by wild animals, monkeys, pigs and other types of wild animals.

Chief Minister Khet Protection Scheme – Benefits:

To avail benefits under this Chief Minister’s farm protection scheme, the farmer will have to spend only 20 percent of the amount, the remaining subsidy will be provided by the state agriculture department. The shock caused by the wires in the fence around the agricultural land will help in driving away wild animals or other cattle. Due to this, there will be no crisis for any person to die / die in any way. If there is any defect in this fence, then the employees of the company will repair it themselves. Farmers have to complete some formalities to install this fence.

Chief Minister Farm Protection Scheme – Procedural Formalities:

To take advantage of Mukhyamantri Khet Sanrakshan Yojana, farmers will have to complete the formalities applicable by the Himachal Pradesh Agriculture Department. For this purpose, the farmers will have to fill the application form provided by the Department of Agriculture, along with it, Jamabandi of Land Rental land, Map / Layout of agricultural land will also have to be installed. After that collect all the documents / documents and submit them to the farmer in his block. All the documents submitted by the farmer will be verified, after satisfactory verification, the Chief Minister Khet Protection Scheme will be received by the eligible farmers.

Benefits of Chief Minister Khet Sanrakshan Yojana on Collective Basis:

For Himachal Pradesh Mukhyamantri Khet Sanrakshan Yojana, farmers will have to spend up to 20 percent of the amount. If a farmer himself is unable or unable to bear the expenditure due to lack of funds to take advantage of this Chief Minister’s farm protection scheme, then in such a situation, farmers can take advantage of this scheme by forming a group of three people and in the group this Chief Minister Under the farm protection scheme, farmers will have to pay only 15 percent of the amount.

Exemption from the cost of electricity:

Under the Mukhyamantri Khet Sanrakshan Yojana, solar light-operated fencing will be installed around the fields. With this, farmers will also get freedom from electricity bill / electricity bill. Under the scheme, the company itself will erect this fence around the farmers’ fields. Apart from this, the method of using it will also be explained to the farmers.

01) Justification of Chief Minister’s Farm Conservation Project:

Animal Control:

a) To keep domestic animals.

b) Keeping wild animals and worms out.

c) Separation of different groups of animals.

d) Allowing rationing of crops and Pasteur.

f) To block off eroding areas, trees, rivers and roads.

Advantages of electric fencing:

a) Inexpensive.

b) Easily constructed and maintained.

c) Light weight and easily transported.

d) Durable due to less physical contact.

f) Easily modified.

g) Less animal hide and less harm.

h) Detention of Trespassers and Predators.

Himachal Pradesh Mukhyamantri Khet Sanrakshan Yojana Project components:

There are three types of electric fence, as follows:

01) Electric Grid Powered Component.

02) Battery powered components.

03) Solar powered components.

Each powered component relies on a component known as an electric fence charger to convert the incoming charge into a safe form of electricity.

01) Regular Electric Driven Fencing:

It consists of an energizer, fence monitoring device, insulation material, poles (at an average distance of 05 m from each other and 1.50 m at a distance of 2.10 m from the height above the level) and 05 to 09 lines of horror wire. Poles can be MS Hot Dip Galvanized type, MS Eco-painted, RCC or wooden.

02) Solar Electric Powered Fencing:

It consists of an energizer, solar panels, batteries, fencing devices, insulation material, poles (at an average distance of 05 m from each other and at a height of 1.50 m to 2.10 m above ground level) and a horizontal key at 05 m. 09 lines are strings. Poles can be MS Hot Dip Galvanized type, MS Eco-painted, RCC or wooden.

The electric impulse is generated by an energizer. The energizer produces high voltage impulses of about 8 kV once every 0.9 to 1.20 seconds. The impulse lasts from one second to about 300 millionths of a second and carries a current of up to 10 mA. Current supply is typically available either from solar power or from a general electric supply system with a 12V battery charged. Therefore, the shock is completely safe.

Project Area, Beneficiary and Criteria for Selection:

01) The project will be implemented in all the districts of Himachal Pradesh as per the demand and requirement of the farming community.

02) Farmers should have cultivable/cultivable land in the state as per record per acre and should have a compact piece of land.

03) Financial assistance will be provided to both individual farmers and group of farmers.

04) All farmers in their reactive agricultural land who intend to install solar or regular electric fencing systems on their individual farm land continue to be eligible for assistance.

05) Preference will be given for livelihood support to farmers whose source of livelihood is agriculture and horticulture sector.

06) Priority will be given to community farming system and cultural areas will be those where cultivated land is a compact patch to avoid legal complaint.

Farmers desirous of installing Solar/Regular Electric Powered Fencing System for availing project assistance will have to submit application through Project Establishment Authority (PIA) along with supporting revenue letters to the Deputy Director of Agriculture concerned, which is the Project Sanctioning Authority . Development Block, i.e., Subject Matter Specialist, on the prescribed application form (Annexure-I). Farmers will have to submit an undertaking in the form of self-attested affidavit on judicial paper in respect of maintaining regular fence and declaration that “I am fully liable for any death or damage caused to human, wild animals, or property.” will be responsible. The ill effects of solar power fencing for solar/regular electric powered fencing (Annexure – III).

The prescribed application forms will be available in all the offices of the department at the district level, block level and circle level. Farmers have to submit the duly completed application for Agriculture Extension Officer, Agriculture Development Officer, Subject Matter Specialist of the area at the block level.

Contact Source: Farmers wishing to install solar-fencing by taking advantage of the Chief Minister’s Farm Protection Scheme 2020, in their nearest Block Development Office, the subject matter expert of the Agriculture Department, Agriculture Development Officer or District Agriculture Officer, Palampur or Deputy Director of Agriculture himself. Or you can contact on phone number 01894-230528, 230865. Himachal Pradesh Agriculture Department organizes awareness camps and training programs from time to time to make farmers aware and aware of the schemes of Agriculture Department.

