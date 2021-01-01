Himani Bundela became the first millionaire in KBC13

The popular quiz show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ has made many people millionaires based on their talents. The 13th season of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ has started. The first millionaire of the season has been found just days after the premiere of the show. Himani Bunde, who is blind, has become a millionaire by answering the question of Rs 1 crore.

‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ premiered on August 23. The episode of Himani Bundela will be aired on August 30-31. Sony TV has shared a promo video of the show on its Instagram account. In it you can see that the show’s host Amitabh Bachchan tells Himani Bundela that she has won one crore rupees.





In this promo, Himani Bunde is shown playing for Rs 7 crore after winning Rs 1 crore. She says to Amitabh Bachchan, ‘Jai Mata Di, lock sir, it doesn’t matter if you fall down, it is God’s will.’ However, it was not revealed whether Himani Bundela won Rs 7 crore.

Sharing a promo video of ‘KBC’, Sony TV wrote, ‘Himani Bundela, a blind contestant who lives her life happily, has become the first millionaire of KBC13. But will she be able to answer the 7 crore question correctly? To find out, Kaun Banega Crorepati on August 30-31 at 9pm just watch on Sony.

The first millionaire of KBC was attacked with a blade, then Bal Thackeray said – this is a boon

