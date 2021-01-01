Himani Bundela Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Special Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 The first crorepati Himani Bundela spoke about her life struggle and plans to open a coaching institute.

Himani Bundela has become the first millionaire of the 13th season of Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’. Himani, a city of love and affection, lost her sight in an accident ten years ago. His victory and personality is an example for everyone in the country and the world today. Instead of giving up due to difficulties, Himani Bundela had the courage to win. It proved that in a dream there is no light in the eye, the mind must have passion, patience and passion. Himani, 25, laughed at each of the 15 questions on the game show. 1 crore in his name and now his dream is to open a coaching institute for disabled children. In an exclusive interview with Navbharat Times, Himani spoke about her next journey.

As a kid, I used to play Big B KBC.

Talking about her relationship with KBC and her quiz readiness, Himani says, “My love for KBC has been very strong since childhood. When I was young, I loved this game so much that I used to play KBC with my friends and play Amitabh Sir in it. Ever since watching this show I have been dreaming of going to KBC. So, this is the best moment for me so far. Speaking of preparation, when I was 13, I was teaching. Since then I have been interested in general knowledge. My day starts with current affairs and reading GK. This is my habit, so I didn’t have to make any special preparations for the show. Just made a little revision.

Lost vision at age 15

Himani lost his sight in an accident in 2011, yet Himani did not stop dreaming. “I was only 15 when I had the accident,” she says. Opening my eyes was a matter of great hope for me, but there was no light in it. It was very difficult for my family too, but it became my strength. My brothers and sisters in particular, they never disappointed me. My younger sister Pooja always keeps the atmosphere pleasant. My sister takes full care of my eating and drinking, so my siblings have a big part to play in boosting my confidence.

Teachers in Lucknow changed their outlook on life

Himani, who works as a teacher at Kendriya Vidyalaya Agra, made Big B her fan in the show with her liveliness. She credits her positive outlook on Himani life to her Lucknow-based college doctor Shakuntala Mishra, a teacher and friend at the university. Himani said, ‘This positive change in my life happened when I reached Dr. Shakuntala Mishra University. I have done my teaching course D.Ed from there. Going there boosted my confidence 100 times. Felt like I had no problem. My dean, professor, friends all cooperated a lot. With the help of friends, I passed CTET on my first attempt. One of my heads always used to say – smile. Now I talk to my students, so Lucknow University has a big hand in my positive attitude.

A coaching institute for children with disabilities will be opened

Himani has also discovered some tricks to solve math puzzles in a simple way, which she teaches her students in the name of magic mathematics. Himani says, ‘Mathematics is difficult. We often solve his questions in writing, but I do tricks to make it easier. You can solve big maths quickly without paper-pen, so when I teach students these tricks, I speak the magic of maths. Mom and Grandma made me lean towards it. My mother’s mental math is very good and my sister runs math coaching. His math is also very good, so it made me interested in it too. At the same time, what will Himani do with the prize money of Rs 1 crore? When asked, she says, “Regardless of the prize money, my goal is to start a coaching institute for students with different disabilities, where they can prepare for competitive exams. An institution where children with all kinds of disabilities, who cannot hear, see or have difficulty walking, can learn in one place.

