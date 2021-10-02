Himanshi Gandhi News: youtuber suicide case Himanshi Gandhi: youtuber Himanshi Gandhi suicide case

Highlights 3 important court orders in Himanshi Gandhi suicide case

The family first reported the girl missing on June 24

Himanshi Gandhi committed suicide by jumping off a signature bridge in Delhi



New Delhi

One lawsuit and three important court orders in it. Social media star Himanshi Gandhi has allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the Signature Bridge into the Yamuna River. The first of these orders relates to the rejection of the accused’s bail application. The second order is to initiate departmental proceedings against the police officers responsible for the 18-day delay in registering an FIR on the complaint of the families of the deceased. And in the third order, the court directed the Central District Legal Services Authority to give them patience to overcome the situation while expressing condolences to the bereaved family.

Additional Sessions Judge Arul Verma, while dismissing the bail application of accused Ayush Panwar alias Nitin, observed that in the present case, all the allegations related to the victim’s harassment revolve around the accused. However, the court took seriously the statement of the accused regarding the 18-day delay in the registration of the FIR. A glance at the records revealed that the first complaint of the missing girl was lodged by the victim’s family on June 24. Subsequently, two more complaints were filed, most notably last seen with the accused before the girl died. Frustrated with the role of the police, the father then approached the Delhi Women’s Commission. But the FIR was registered on July 11. The reason given by the investigating officer was that the court was not legal or ethical.

The sessions judge said in his order that a father had lost his daughter, and that he would be deeply saddened. The court said that not filing an FIR against the alleged offenders would have caused unimaginable inconvenience to the parents. Nonetheless, the conduct of the police officers at first sight reflects reprehensible insensitivity and their reckless attitude in dealing with this complaint. Based on the Supreme Court ruling, the court directed that the misconduct be reported to the disciplinary authority, which should take strict action as per the law, including considering departmental proceedings. The Delhi Police sent a copy of the order to the Commissioner so that he could take necessary steps as per the law and file a compliance report on the next hearing of the case on October 5.

The court saw CCTV footage of the incident on June 24. According to the investigating officer, the CCTV footage could be seized on July 1. From this it is clear that delay in filing an FIR can destroy an important piece of evidence. Explaining the importance of the video, the court said it is footage that will show what happened in the morning and afternoon on the day of the incident and prove the accused guilty or innocent. Advocate Manoj Bararia appeared for the accused, advocate Pranay Trivedi appeared for the plaintiff and Additional Public Prosecutor Balbir Singh appeared for the plaintiff.