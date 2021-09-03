Himanshi’s infinite condition after Siddharth’s death: Himanshi Khurana said that while watching his videos together in a state of shock, Asim Riaz after Siddharth Shukla’s death

Shahnaz Gill is shocked by the sudden death of Siddharth Shukla, while his friend Asim Riaz is also in shock. The condition is that since then Asim has been thinking only of Siddharth and watching old videos with the actor. Asim’s girlfriend Himanshi Khurana has revealed this.

Siddharth Shukla died of a heart attack on September 2 and the same morning Asim saw Siddharth Shukla in a dream. Asim had dreamed that Siddharth was watching a video of his Bigg Boss journey and then he came and hugged him. But what Asim knew was that Siddharth Shukla, who considered him his younger brother, would leave him after some time.



Asim was rushed to a nearby hospital

As soon as Asim Riaz got the news of Siddharth Shukla’s death, he rushed to Cooper Hospital in Mumbai. Siddharth was kept at Cooper Hospital. He stayed in the hospital all day and then went to Siddhartha’s house. The next day, on September 3, Asim Riaz also arrived for Siddharth Shukla’s funeral. Meanwhile, a picture of Asim also dominated social media, showing Siddharth’s mud burning inside and Asim soaking in the rain outside.



‘Infinitely shocked, watching old videos of Siddharth’

Infinite Riaz is in complete shock. He is not in a position to say anything. Himanshi Khurana told ‘Spotboy’ about Asim’s current situation. Himanshi Khurana said, ‘She is still in shock. On the contrary, he had seen Siddhartha in a dream in the morning. He is still thinking of Siddharth and watching old videos with him.

Siddharth-Asim became friends in ‘Bigg Boss 13’

Asim Riaz met Siddharth Shukla in ‘Bigg Boss 13’. The two had a lot of love and friendship at the beginning of the show. Siddharth used to call Asim Riaz his younger brother. In the house of Bigg Boss, when Asim had a quarrel with someone or Siddharth had an argument with someone, both of them used to stand in support of each other. However, later there was a lot of quarrel between Siddharth and Asim Riaz. But those fights ended as soon as they got out of ‘Bigg Boss’ and the two became friends again.

