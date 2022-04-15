Himes, Steil work to ease inflation ‘sting’ for Americans amid ‘hyper-partisan environment’



Democrats and Republicans in the House Committee on Economic Inequality and Equality in Growth are weighing how to reduce the burden of rising inflation on American households in a bipartisan manner – especially in an “over-party environment.”

In a joint interview with Gadget Clock Digital, committee chairman Jim Hims, D-Con., And ranking members Brian Steele, R-Wis., And Democrat Rep. Gwen Moore, D-Wis, reflected on their visit to Wisconsin this week. ., Where they met with local leaders in Milwaukee and Kenosha to discuss the economic problems facing their communities.

While lawmakers were on the ground in Wisconsin, inflation figures were released, marking a new four-decade high in March as Russia’s war against Ukraine fuels the rapid rise in oil and gas prices that wipe out rising wage benefits for most Americans.

Hims, Steele says economic inequality is “not a matter of democracy or republic,” seek bilateral solutions

The Consumer Price Index rose 8.5% in March of the previous year, marking the fastest growth since January 1982, when inflation was 8.4% in the CPI, which measures products ranging from gasoline and healthcare to gross and rents, January Jumped 1.2% in a month from.

Asked about the response, Hims told Gadget Clock that “the real answer was, then there is the biased, political answer.”

“The real answer is that inflation is very bad for families. It’s a tax on your wealth, and so, especially for those families who don’t have a lot of wealth, it’s a really bad thing,” Hims told Gadget Clock. “And we’ve reached a point where inflation is now negating some of the wage increases we’ve seen.”

Noting that unemployment is declining and jobs are rising every month, Hims claims that the US economy is “absolutely shaking right now”, but Hims says that “demand has come in and supply is exceeding supply.”

“And that’s the definition of inflation,” Hims said.

Hims told Gadget Clock as a “partisan, political answer” that Republicans would blame President Biden.

“The answer is that it’s all Joe Biden’s fault, isn’t it? Well, it’s not. We’ve raised $ 5 trillion, about $ 6 trillion, for the two administrations in this country,” Hims said. “As you know, the Joe Biden administration was responsible for about one-third of this, but we gave a huge financial stimulus that resulted in an economy that is doing as well as it does today, but it has also led to inflation.”

Hims added that “the honest answer, not the biased answer, is that the Federal Reserve was probably slowing the gate.”

“They are the ones who are moving toward the middle of inflation by raising interest rates,” Hims said. “So, again, the biased answer is that it’s all Joe Biden’s fault, and it’s not really true.”

Hims added, however, that the Federal Reserve “needs to take big steps and raise rates and that this will not be happy for the American people.”

At that point, Hims warned of mortgage rates and rate hikes that would make starting a business “more difficult and more expensive” for borrowers.

Inflation rose to 8.5% in March, the newest 40-year high

Steele, the committee’s top Republican, told Gadget Clock that lawmakers need to determine what to do with those who are “negatively affected” by inflation.

“How do we find areas of agreement, in particular, to reduce the pain it causes?” Steel Dr. “Inflation hurts all people.”

Steele added that inflation “uniquely hits the elderly over fixed-income and low-income workers.”

“Low-income workers who have always struggled to move to the United States are uniquely challenged in this environment. We’ve heard from people about how housing costs are rising and where rents are rising,” Steele said.

In grocery stores, Americans saw a 14.8% increase in the price of meat, fish 10.9%, eggs 11.2%, milk 13.3%, fruits and vegetables 8.1% and coffee 11.2% since last year.

For the price of gas, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Americans are paying 32% more for energy and 48% more for gasoline than last year.

Biden, last month, targeted all Russian oil, gas and energy imports into the United States, targeting the “main arteries” of Russia’s economy during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war against Ukraine, but warned that the sanctions would hurt American families. .

Russian oil accounts for about one-third of Europe’s oil imports, but less than 10% of US total imports.

The White House, however, is blaming Putin for the record-high gas prices in the United States, even rising to the level of “#PutinPriSyke” and promising that Biden will do his best to protect Americans from “pump pain.”

Biden announced Tuesday that the Environmental Protection Agency will allow E15 gasoline – a gasoline that uses 15% ethanol blend – to be sold in the United States this summer in an effort to increase Americans’ access to affordable fuel supplies at gas prices across the country.

Inflation: McCarthy Says Americans Can’t Afford Democracy

At current prices, the E15 could save a family 10 cents per gallon of gas on average, according to the White House.

“The president has never controlled the price of gasoline,” Hims told Gadget Clock, referring to Biden’s call for Republicans to resume domestic oil production through the Keystone XL pipeline. “You know, Keystone XL, if we launch it today, it will affect gas prices in two to three years from now.”

Hims, defending the Biden administration, said it was “not their fault” for raising gas prices.

But Steele disagreed, telling Gadget Clock that he “said on record that it was Joe Biden’s fault.”

“The chairman and I can apparently disagree on the causes and effects of Biden’s energy policy on current energy prices, but at the same time, people are still feeling the sting of this and the inflationary environment we are in,” Steele said. Or disagree and that’s why we’re here, I think we need to discuss how we’re going to deal with it because it’s about making sure everyone is able to make a good living, get a good job – or a good job – and Save the American dream. “

And Steele said that when the two “don’t agree on everything,” they can agree on “where they can work together and how we can really help people in an ultra-party environment in America.”

“There are moments where we are going to enter that biased fight, but there are also moments where we have to stop it and say, ‘Where are the areas for success? Are the government programs working well there? Are the private sector solutions working well there?’ ? “

Steele added: “These are forcing both of us to acknowledge that sometimes there are solutions that go beyond the traditional, political-ideological spectrum and Washington, DC, beyond the talking points.”

This week in Wisconsin, Hims, Steele and Moore attended a number of field hearings and events in Milwaukee and Kenosha, where they examined issues such as affordable housing, higher education and community workforce development.

Hims told Gadget Clock that the events were a “wonderful learning opportunity” for him and that there was a “strong resemblance” between the problems Americans face in Milwaukee and Kenosha with what they see in and around Connecticut’s own district.

Steele said one of the “biggest challenges” highlighted during the trip was “just how much work needs to be done.”

Fame. Hims says Democrats and Republicans ‘should be a problem’ for failing to invest in early childhood education

“I think that’s true across the United States, and it gives us a vision to dive in and find those policy solutions across party lines for the benefit of the American people,” Steele said.

In an interview with Gadget Clock ahead of their first joint hearing in Wisconsin, Hims said the issue of economic inequality is “very important and very important to many Americans to stand up for us and make things easier.”

“There’s a lot going on for Democrats to pretend we have all the answers, and Republicans are always wrong – that means a lot to a lot of people,” Hims said. “That doesn’t mean I’m a lesser Democrat, or a ranking member still less Republican – some issues are easier for Democrats to hear, and some issues are more difficult.”

He added: “But we really want to bring those things to the fore, because no party has a monopoly on what the correct answers are.”

Hims told Gadget Clock that the committee will continue field hearings outside Washington, D.C., with lawmakers saying they will “stand up for what we believe, but lean too much where there is an overlap, because, to be honest, nothing is happening in this Congress. Without bipartisan support.” Has been done. “

“Everywhere you look today, the tide of protectionist sentiment is flowing. “It’s not a Democrat thing or a Republican thing.”