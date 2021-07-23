Himesh Reshamiya broke 22 years old marriage and made relationship with wife’s close friend, second marriage, Himesh reshammiya birthday personal life facts and his two marriage

New Delhi. Bollywood’s famous singer, composer and actor Himesh Reshammiya is celebrating his birthday on 23 July. Himesh often remains in the headlines for giving work to people along with his songs, before that he came into the limelight when a woman sitting on the road made Ranu Mandal a star overnight by giving her a chance to sing. But he could not live up to it regarding his personal life. We are telling you some interesting stories related to the life of Himesh Reshammiya, born on 23rd July 1973.

Himesh’s entry in the film industry was from Salman Khan’s film. Salman Khan liked some of the songs composed by him so much that he gave him a chance to sing in his film. After this Himesh composed two songs in the film Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya and became famous. After climbing the ladder of success, he was more in discussion with his professional life than he was making headlines with his songs.

Himesh married a woman named Komal in the year 1995, in this marriage that lasted 22 years, he became the father of a son. But in the meantime, in the year 2016, he broke his 22-year-old marriage and tied up with his wife’s friend. In 2016, Himesh divorced his first wife Komal and married his long time girlfriend and actress Sonia Kapoor for the second time.

According to the information, Sonia used to be a very close friend of Komal. And during Sonia’s visit to his house, Himesh started growing closer. After a long relationship, he divorced his wife Komal and married Sonia.

Himesh is currently seen as a judge in the singing reality show Indian Idol 12 coming on the small screen. Himesh acted in films like Tera Suroor, Happy Hardy and Heer, Karz but he did not get that much success as an actor.